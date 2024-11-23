Netflix's new show features future The Last of Us star in surprising role

Netflix has made a healthy habit out of adapting real-life crime stories into big-budget series for its streaming library, and it just unveiled an exciting upcoming one. Apple Cider Vinegar will adapt the true story of Belle Gibson, an Australian wellness influencer who was exposed as a big-time liar.
The show will hit Netflix at some point soon, although we actually don't have a release date despite the first teaser which you can watch below. That's something of a rarity for Netflix – although we do know who will be playing Gibson: Kaitlyn Dever.
Dever might be known to you from a bunch of different shows and movies she's starred in, but she's going to become a heck of a lot more famous in 2025, since she's already confirmed to play a major role in the next season of The Last of Us. She'll play Abbie, a new character who will go on to shape the story in a pretty massive way.
So, if Apple Cider Vinegar comes out in 2025, as seems likely, Dever might be in for a pretty big year. Netflix's show promises to tell Gibson's story in what might be quite a loose adaptation (and we don't even have confirmation at this stage that her character will share that name). The trailer makes it clear that the big beats will stay the same, though.
Dever's character will discover that if she tells people she's mortally ill, they give her pity – a simple exchange that overlooks the fact that she's actually healthy. From that simple lie, she'll build up a business empire founded on the idea that simple health foods could in fact help people where sophisticated medicine has failed them.
The show's title comes from one of the ingredients that was pushed the hardest by Gibson - apple cider vinegar, which she claimed played a huge role in banishing her made-up brain cancer. Of course, none of this will end well; as the trailer shows, she will get caught and have to explain herself, eventually.
For those of us who think the best streaming service is the one with the most true-crime content, then, this looks like a really fun forthcoming addition to Netflix. I'll keep my ear to the ground about a potential release date in the weeks to come.
