Netflix's new no.1 is a crime drama so fresh there's no Rotten Tomatoes score yet

If you love a good crime drama then Netflix is clearly among the best streaming services, as the streamer has offered plenty in recent months. But a new docu-drama has snuck into the no.1 movie spot, which is a "cautionary tale" that's thrilling its viewers.
Jailbreak: Love on the Run was added to Netflix on 25 September and details the relationship between a US corrections officer, Vicky White, who aids the escape of convicted felon, Casey White, in an apparent love affair. It was followed closely by US media during the real-life events in 2022.
The Netflix documentary is something of a rarity: Jailbreak is so fresh that it's not even got a Rotten Tomatoes rating as yet. Usually the top-ranking movies on streaming services are inundated with critics reviews and user reviews alike – although the aggregation service has recently adjusted its 'Popcornmeter' ratings system.
There are some reviews, however, with the handful on the site calling the movie-length docu-drama a "fascinating story" and "disturbing documentary", while a commenter under the YouTube video states "[I] still can't believe this happened here". Because, after all, this is a real story of wrongdoing on many levels.
Netflix hasn't been averse to dipping into controversial topics of late, with its current no.1 series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – a dramatisation about two teenage boys who killed their abusive parents – also receiving a follow-up documentary, The Mendez Brothers, which seeks to address the story and case from a different, more analytic angle. Many viewers had called out the former series as a misrepresentation of the brothers depicted.
Streaming is in a good place for all manner of genres, though, so if you're less into documentaries or crime dramas, then sci-fi fans are having a riotous time with heaps of great shows and movies out: there's Uglies, a previous Netflix chart-topper; while an under-the-radar Tom Hanks movie, Finch, is well worth a watch if you have Apple TV+. Also check out T3's top recommendations for the 5 Best Movies & Shows on Netflix this October.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
