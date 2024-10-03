Netflix's new no.1 is a crime drama so fresh there's no Rotten Tomatoes score yet

If you love a good crime drama then Netflix is clearly among the best streaming services, as the streamer has offered plenty in recent months. But a new docu-drama has snuck into the no.1 movie spot, which is a "cautionary tale" that's thrilling its viewers.

Jailbreak: Love on the Run was added to Netflix on 25 September and details the relationship between a US corrections officer, Vicky White, who aids the escape of convicted felon, Casey White, in an apparent love affair. It was followed closely by US media during the real-life events in 2022.

Jailbreak: Love on the Run | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Netflix documentary is something of a rarity: Jailbreak is so fresh that it's not even got a Rotten Tomatoes rating as yet. Usually the top-ranking movies on streaming services are inundated with critics reviews and user reviews alike – although the aggregation service has recently adjusted its 'Popcornmeter' ratings system.

There are some reviews, however, with the handful on the site calling the movie-length docu-drama a "fascinating story" and "disturbing documentary", while a commenter under the YouTube video states "[I] still can't believe this happened here". Because, after all, this is a real story of wrongdoing on many levels.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix hasn't been averse to dipping into controversial topics of late, with its current no.1 series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – a dramatisation about two teenage boys who killed their abusive parents – also receiving a follow-up documentary, The Mendez Brothers, which seeks to address the story and case from a different, more analytic angle. Many viewers had called out the former series as a misrepresentation of the brothers depicted.

Streaming is in a good place for all manner of genres, though, so if you're less into documentaries or crime dramas, then sci-fi fans are having a riotous time with heaps of great shows and movies out: there's Uglies, a previous Netflix chart-topper; while an under-the-radar Tom Hanks movie, Finch, is well worth a watch if you have Apple TV+. Also check out T3's top recommendations for the 5 Best Movies & Shows on Netflix this October.