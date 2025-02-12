Netflix's new no.1 features much-loved Severance star in oddly familiar role
Aftermath is at the top of Netflix's chart
Another week, another Netflix number one movie sits at the top of the chart – thankfully knocking Kinda Pregnant from the top rung – and this one also features a star of Apple TV+ hit sci-fi, Severance, in a whole other role that's, well, actually rather familiar...
Aftermath is a Voltage Pictures production starring Dylan Sprouse as ex-Army Ranger, Eric Daniels, who, along with his little sister, gets caught up in a bridge heist gone bad – as a bomb goes off. Whilst she's the one who gets captured – as you can see from the trailer below – it's actually Dichen Lachman, who plays Doc, who is the face of interest.
That's for a number of reasons: one, Lachman plays 'Doc' in Aftermath, but is also a doctor of sorts in Severance, as the Wellness Counsellor, Ms Casey; two, she's trapped – physically, mentally, both? – in both the Netflix movie and the Apple TV+ series. I know it's all a coincidence, but it feels like an eerie connection right now. Okay, fine, so let's ignore the gun-toting scenes and pretend it's not a totally tenuous connection.
Anyway, Aftermath, which first screened in 2024, is most certainly not a brain-bending sci-fi drama – as this is an action movie through and through. Viewers aren't exactly calling it an intelligent action flick, though, with reviews generally at the very bottom of the star-rating system – and it's so early onto Netflix, that not even Rotten Tomatoes has an official rating at the time of writing.
"It’s really bad, like really bad," reads one review, followed directly below by another with very similar sentiment: "It was really, really bad. The acting was terrible and the storyline made no sense." I get the feeling Aftermath might be a Rotten Tomatoes bomb (pun intended), therefore, but that's not stopped it whizzing up the Netflix chart nonetheless.
Sometimes the best streaming services deliver complex fantasy or sci-fi shows or must-watch comedy movies. Other times it's more the case of easy-watching nonsense, such as Aftermath, but each has its rightful place. However bad you think it is, though, for Lachman the last couple of years have commenced her ascendance to stardom – so keep a lookout for her distinctive features in future Hollywood hits, no doubt.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
