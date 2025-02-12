Netflix's new comedy series looks like it has something for everyone
Running Point might be a crowd-pleaser
When you're constantly trying to cement your place atop the pile of the best streaming services on the market, in a brutal war to retain subscribers, sometimes you need new series that offer broad appeal, rather than just niche indie hits. That would certainly be the rationale I'd assume on Netflix's behalf when it comes to Running Point.
The new show, which recently got its first full trailer and will drop on Netflix on 27 February, in a couple of weeks' time, looks like an all-family comedy, with elements that should appeal to a wide range of audiences. It has slapstick comedy and workplace drama, but also is grounded in the world of elite sports, to make things stick.
In fact, in its story of an unassuming person taking charge of a huge sporting institution, it rings more than a little like Apple TV+'s hit Ted Lasso, although the comparison doesn't hold that much water. For one thing, Running Point is set in LA against the backdrop of the NBA, and it has much less of a fish-out-of-water theme.
The show will see Kate Hudson play Isla Gordon, the odd fish of a family that owns the biggest NBA team in the region, the LA Waves (clearly a stand-in for the real-world Lakers). When an accident befalls another family member, she's named as the person to lead the franchise, despite the wishes of her cantankerous brothers.
As a woman in a hugely male-dominated sector, expect plenty of fireworks as she pushes back against patriarchal norms, but this is a comedy series (from Mindy Kaling, no less), so it should all be light-hearted. There will clearly also be some romantic sub-plots, not least between Isla and her franchise's hunky head coach, even as his on-field performance takes a nosedive.
Of course, this sort of crowd-pleasing series can go one of two ways, and we won't really get a sense of how well it's written until it arrives. It could be a bit lightweight, but the last few decades have repeatedly proven that hit comedy series don't need to be serious to find potentially massive audiences. Netflix will certainly be hoping that Running Point can manage that.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
6 kettlebell exercises every runner must include in their workouts to improve speed and stamina
Add these exercises to boost your running performance
By Lucy Miller Published
-
Sore ankles squatting? Margot Robbie’s trainer says this simple hack can help
All you’ll need is two books
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Netflix picks up huge sci-fi series many thought was dead and buried
Could the resurrection result in an all-new season?
By Rik Henderson Published
-
HBO's new crime thriller looks terrifying and pointed
When No One Sees Us seems scary
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's new no. 1 makes I'm a Celebrity look like a kids' show
I binged Celebrity Bear Hunt in just a couple of days and absolutely loved it
By Rik Henderson Published
-
I was wrong about Apple TV+'s hit sci-fi series – but now I see the light
Severance has won me right back over, and it didn't take much
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Forget The Last of Us Season 2, Apple TV+ just gave us diarrhetic zombies
If the fictional trailer is banned, what's this?
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
HBO's new series' trailer has fans united on one big point
Paul American seems like a weird fit
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
YouTube's new playlist of classic movies has to be seen to be believed
These movies could last you weeks
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix goes political for new mystery-comedy series
The Residence is set in one of the most famous locations going
By Max Freeman-Mills Published