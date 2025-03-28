Netflix adds one of the best British comedies of a generation
You'll be flat out laughing!
Quick Summary
One of the finest mockumentaries of the 2000s is now available to watch on Netflix.
Stath Lets Flats is a classic British comedy that will have you rolling around laughing – we guarantee.
Netflix's deals with UK TV broadcasters have resulted in some great shows arriving on the streaming service in the latter years.
Sky's Gangs of London, for example, made a huge impression when it made the jump across, while forgotten gems, such as See No Evil: The Story of the Moors Murders which originally aired on ITV in the early 2000s, is now in the streamer's top 10 list.
There's also a treasure trove of British comedy to pick through, including some of the best shows to have emerged in the last decade – and one of them is already making waves after being added this week.
Stath Lets Flats is inarguably one of the finest British sitcoms to have appeared in recent times. Created and written by Jamie Demetriou, who also stars as the eponymous letting agent Stath Charalambos, it is a finely tuned, regularly hilarious mockumentary in the vein of The Office.
Indeed, if you loved Ricky Gervais' BBC original, this is essential viewing too.
Stath is, quite frankly, awful at his job – although he doesn't think so himself. And considering his father owns the letting agency at which he works, there's not a lot the rest of the employees can do about it.
Demetriou is backed up by a superb cast, including his real-life sister, Natasia Demetriou, who plays his on screen sibling, Sophie. You'll likely recognise her from What We Do in the Shadows – another genuinely laugh-out-load comedy series fronted mainly by Brits.
Sadly, only two of the three seasons are available on Netflix right now, and none of them are available in the US currently. It's also currently unlikely we'll get a fourth series anytime soon, although Demetriou has hinted that he may return to the character some time in the future.
But there's good news if you want to watch but don't have a Netflix subscription – both of the first two seasons are also on Disney+.
Alternatively, all three seasons are available to watch for free on Channel 4's own streaming service, albeit in the UK only.
Whichever platform you choose, Stath Lets Flats is a true, modern comedy classic and well worth a watch.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
