My girlfriend's fave Apple TV+ show is back – it's 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Watching streaming shows with your significant other can often be a delicate game – each of you making sure that you don't accidentally forge on and watch something alone that they'd love to see too. My girlfriend broke that rule, though, when she binged all of Bad Sisters last year.
I'd just about managed to forgive and forget, but now the show's got a new season, and the wound has been reopened. She's watched every episode available at this point, and isn't looking back; that first season's 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes is a feather in her cap, too.
Bad Sisters is actress and writer Sharon Horgan's creation, centring on a group of sisters who (in its first season, at least) decide to do something pretty drastic when they collectively realise just how bad one of their husbands is. With five sisters in total, there are subplots aplenty as they try to off him without all going to jail for life.
I can do my best not to spoil the first season, but if you're interested in the second then you presumably already know what happens. Despite a heap of challenges, the sisters seem to have gotten away with it, at least in the short term. Now, though, the second season hinges on the question of whether someone digging into their business might bring everything out into the light.
There's a major addition to the cast this time around, too – in the form of Fiona Shaw, who's playing a new character who very much intends to get to the bottom of just what happened last time around. In fact, it's clear from a very early stage that things might be less light-hearted this time around, as the net starts to shrink around the sisters.
If you love a dark comedy and fancy a new show, Bad Sisters has my girlfriend's gold seal of approval, but you also get the benefit of an ongoing season to catch up to. So, if you start watching that first season now, you might catch up with the release schedule before this run ends. Whether it'll leave you thinking that Apple TV+ is the best streaming service on the market is anyone's guess, though.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
