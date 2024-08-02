Loved Deadpool & Wolverine? Catch this Hugh Jackman sci-fi movie on Netflix soon

We're not saying that the pandemic created a black hole that quite a few movies were sucked into, but it might explain why you (probably) haven't heard of Hugh Jackman's 2021 movie Reminiscence – people weren't exactly flooding to cinemas when it came out.
Now, though, Jackman is very much back in the limelight thanks to the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, and if you've already been to the multiplex to check out the newest Marvel movie then you might want some more Wolverine in your life.
The good news is that Reminiscence will start streaming on Netflix from 6 August in the USA, so you can get a great Jackman fix and also check out an ambitious sci-fi mystery that you might never have even heard of before.
The movie was directed by Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, and it plays around with many of the same questions. It's set in a near-future world – one where the climate emergency has seen sea levels rise sharply – where people have become used to a device that lets them relive their memories.
Jackman plays a detective who becomes obsessed with figuring out what happened to an ex of his who disappeared (played by the terrific Rebecca Ferguson of Dune and Silo fame). Thandie Newton is also present and correct as a Westworld alumnus, playing Jackman's embattled business partner – and it looks like she has a cooler head than him.
Things get pretty wild from there, with a lot of hallucinatory sequences, and it's certainly an ambitious movie – although it didn't exactly do well with critics back when it came out, as its Rotten Tomatoes score demonstrates.
Still, Jackman is on committed form in Reminiscence, and if you're a big fan of his work then this is a part of his back catalogue that you'll probably not be too familiar with, making it well worth scheduling for a movie night sometime soon if you're a Netflix subscriber.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
After all, the charts this year have proved beyond a doubt that the best streaming service might just be the one with fun movies, rather than those deemed critically essential.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
-
One of Netflix's most talked-about series returns this month – will you be watching?
Emily in Paris gets its fourth season very soon
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The 5 best kids movies streaming now on Netflix, Disney, Amazon and Apple TV+
Digital nanny to the rescue: these are the best kids movies streaming right now for the holidays
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's 5 best new shows and movies to watch this August – mark your calendars
Netflix has some big arrivals for your calendar this August
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
-
Essential back to school items – as chosen by the T3 team
These are the products you should definitely take with you to college or university
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Pilates teacher shares six-move standing workout to strengthen your arms and shoulders in 10 minutes
Build strength and stability in your upper body with this low-impact flow
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Netflix's Squid Game season 2 finally gets a release date – plus a nice surprise
Watch the teaser trailer until the very end
By Rik Henderson Published
-
One of Netflix's most talked-about series returns this month – will you be watching?
Emily in Paris gets its fourth season very soon
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The 5 best kids movies streaming now on Netflix, Disney, Amazon and Apple TV+
Digital nanny to the rescue: these are the best kids movies streaming right now for the holidays
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's 5 best new shows and movies to watch this August – mark your calendars
Netflix has some big arrivals for your calendar this August
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Bridgerton broke viewing records last month – you won't believe by how much
The show is simply huge – and coming back for more in already-confirmed season 4
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
One of the best-ever sci-fi movies to leave Netflix – 25 years after landmark debut
The Matrix isn't streaming for long
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV drama's S2 trailer appeared from nowhere – S1 has near-perfect 97% score
Pachinko season 2 looks set to deliver more excellence
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Amazon Prime Video's next big sci-fi spy thriller gets action-packed teaser
Citadel: Diana looks like sleek fun
By Max Freeman-Mills Published