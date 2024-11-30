Lindsay Lohan's new Netflix no.1 is your next must-watch Christmas movie

If you're all done and dusted with your best Black Friday deals shopping, then there's nothing like getting in the festive spirit and chucking on a Christmas movie – it is basically December, after all. I'm not talking about one of the well-known classics either – as this new Lindsay Lohan flick on Netflix has future classic appeal written all over it.

Our Little Secret has flown up the Netflix charts and straight into the no.1 spot since its late-November release. I'm not surprised, with a hint of Love Actually romance but The Break-Up comedy, Lohan's latest looks like a genuine rom-com pleaser – and scenes that are actually funny, as you can see in the trailer below:

Our Little Secret | Lindsay Lohan | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Sometimes cheesy, schlocky movies are the perfect remedy for any occasion – especially if, like me, you've got square eyes from hunting out the best Black Friday TV deals – and are an ideal booster for the festive period. Our Little Secret looks to tick plenty of boxes.

The movie is about exes who unexpectedly cross paths at a family Christmas get-together – because they're dating other people within the family. Cue the cat-and-mouse game but also trying-to-keep-it-a-secret scenes and predictable – but wanted – comedy that ensues.

While critics have largely panned the film – I mean, c'mon, hardly a massive surprise – those user reviews on Rotten Tomatoes are generally more receptive and have, to date, boosted the rating to 73% positive. I reckon there's more time for that to grow, too. Besides, it's not as if Oscar-nominated is what you're looking for here.

In the battle for the best streaming service, Netflix has been launching a whole lot of Christmas movies of late – many of them landing in the no.1 spot in recent weeks. Our Little Secret adds to that pile, sure, but with a stronger lean into the comedy angle.

It's great to see Lohan return in yet another Christmas movie – one that isn't 2022's Falling For Christmas, anyway – and in fine form. Nothing high-brow to be seen here, but if you're looking for the best new Oscar potential or a hot new sci-fi series, then Amazon's and Apple's services might be a better bet – or take a look at our 5 Best New Shows And Movies On Netflix This December feature.