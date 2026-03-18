Keanu Reeve's Apple TV movie looks sun-drenched in first proper trailer

I'd been waiting for this – it's been a couple of months since Apple TV told us about Jonah Hill's upcoming movie for the streaming service, Outcome, and the film was looking extremely enigmatic based on just as few teaser images. Now it finally has a full trailer, and it answers a lot of questions, and makes a big point of its own style.

Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds! Read more Read less ▼

Outcome stars Keanue Reeves as Reef Hawk, a somewhat faded but still hugely famous movie star who's been out of the limelight for a few years while battling drug addiction, as the opening of the trailer confirms. He's about to go on a journey of self-discovery again, though, when he's forced to hunt down an old video of himself.

Outcome — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

We don't get told exactly what's on that video in the trailer, but it's clear that it's a career-threatening one, if it's even real, and on the advice of his team Hawk will set off to track down people who might hold a grudge against him in the hopes of getting to the bottom of things.

Article continues below

That'll take him on quite an odyssey, and he'll touch base with some very famous faces throughout. In a quite big role each there's Cameron Diaz and Jonah Hill himself (completely unrecognisable with a bald head and grey hair), but cameos are clearly going to be coming out of Hawk's hair, with Martin Scorsese one famous face lending himself to another Apple project after The Studio last year.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV)

What really caught my eye throughout the trailer, though, was the colour palette being used. Hill is clearly going big with his vision of a slightly otherworldly LA and Hollywood world, where everything is hyper-saturated and almost painted in colour. It's sun-drenched to the extreme, and certainly looks like it'll have a memorable visual presentation.

It might also, therefore, be an interesting test of whether or not Apple TV's bitrate is up to scratch, as someone who agrees with our Tech Editor Mike Lowe's complaints about checkerboarding on this and other streaming services. The more bold a film looks, the more it's arguably prone to these issues, after all.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors