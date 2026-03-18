Keanu Reeve's Apple TV movie looks sun-drenched in first proper trailer
Outcome is coming
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I'd been waiting for this – it's been a couple of months since Apple TV told us about Jonah Hill's upcoming movie for the streaming service, Outcome, and the film was looking extremely enigmatic based on just as few teaser images. Now it finally has a full trailer, and it answers a lot of questions, and makes a big point of its own style.
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Outcome stars Keanue Reeves as Reef Hawk, a somewhat faded but still hugely famous movie star who's been out of the limelight for a few years while battling drug addiction, as the opening of the trailer confirms. He's about to go on a journey of self-discovery again, though, when he's forced to hunt down an old video of himself.
We don't get told exactly what's on that video in the trailer, but it's clear that it's a career-threatening one, if it's even real, and on the advice of his team Hawk will set off to track down people who might hold a grudge against him in the hopes of getting to the bottom of things.Article continues below
That'll take him on quite an odyssey, and he'll touch base with some very famous faces throughout. In a quite big role each there's Cameron Diaz and Jonah Hill himself (completely unrecognisable with a bald head and grey hair), but cameos are clearly going to be coming out of Hawk's hair, with Martin Scorsese one famous face lending himself to another Apple project after The Studio last year.
What really caught my eye throughout the trailer, though, was the colour palette being used. Hill is clearly going big with his vision of a slightly otherworldly LA and Hollywood world, where everything is hyper-saturated and almost painted in colour. It's sun-drenched to the extreme, and certainly looks like it'll have a memorable visual presentation.
It might also, therefore, be an interesting test of whether or not Apple TV's bitrate is up to scratch, as someone who agrees with our Tech Editor Mike Lowe's complaints about checkerboarding on this and other streaming services. The more bold a film looks, the more it's arguably prone to these issues, after all.
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Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
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