Netflix has been teasing its latest "inspired by real life" thriller for weeks now, drip-feeding teasers and trailers with abandon, and now that Apple Cider Vinegar is a matter of days away from arriving (on 6 February), it's given us another quite detailed preview. The show's latest trailer is a small slice of the programme itself.

We get to see some footage from late on in its story (I'd assume), as Belle Gibson (Kaitlyn Dever) is confronted in a live TV interview about the stories she's told of her apparent cancer treatments. We know that these were lies, but she hasn't yet admitted that publicly, and appears to be trying to stick to that line.

Apple Cider Vinegar | Official Clip | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Meanwhile, in another setting, a character who seems to have known Belle at some point talks to a room in what looks like a support group setting. He details how he knew that what Belle was describing rang false right from the start, contrasting her descriptions of cancer treatments with his own experience.

It grounds us immediately in the fact that Gibson's lies had consequences for real people, even if at times they seemed so ridiculous as to be just the subject of some laughs. He moves on, though, to tell a story about how Gibson says her healthcare journey started, and it's a big moment for explaining the show's title.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

He recounts Gibson's claims that she found a blog telling her to drink Apple Cider Vinegar to cure her ringworm, and after chugging a bunch of the liquid, she was able to pull a tapeworm out of her own throat. It's a revolting little vignette, one founded on a basically impossible lie, exemplifying how Gibson got away with extraordinary claims thanks to a lack of investigation.

This all sets things up perfectly for a fall from grace, and I can't wait to see how Apple Cider Vinegar handles Gibson's whole arc. It feels like I've been waiting to watch it for months, so the fact that it's finally imminent is a real relief, even with teasers like this to help bridge the gap. If you're in the camp of people who think Netflix is the best streaming service out there, it should be on your watchlist for sure.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors