Although Halloween is technically behind us, I know that many like to dig into their spooktastic thrills on the nearest weekend. And if you're not out partying and are keener on provoking your fear threshold then – aside from these top picks on Netflix, Amazon and Apple TV+ – I think this largely hidden sci-fi horror gem could be the ideal boxset binge for your weekend.

From arrived back in 2022 and, like too many series and movies, totally passed me by (Tom Hanks in Finch being a prime example – which I highly recommend). It's only just come onto my radar as season 3 is mid-way through its streaming schedule on MGM+ in the US (which you can add onto your Amazon Prime subscription for easy access) – and people are losing their minds over this show, which has a netted a cool 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

While those in the USA can be right up to date with From, those of us in the UK are a little behind. But, fret not, the shows first and second seasons are currently available to stream on NOW, so you can dig into where it all started and work up that appetite for the current season. Besides, From's first season has a mega 96% Rotten Tomatoes score, so it's a strong place to start.

But what exactly is From all about? IMDB's description sums it up nicely: "Unravel the mystery of a city in middle USA that imprisons everyone who enters." It's these supernatural forces that give the show its sci-fi edge, but make no mistake this show doesn't back away from its horror credentials – with many fans calling out its sometimes gruesome and gristly scenes.

As you can see from the trailer embedded above, however, a lot of the horror is psychological – it's a show that thrives on suspense, being the carrot on the end of the stick that you might never get to taste. Perhaps no surprise, then, that Lost executive producers Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner are attached to the show. That'll either fill you other excitement and/or dread, I'm sure.

When it comes to the best streaming services, it's Apple TV+ that's doing an amazing job with sci-fi shows at the moment. Netflix has a great ensemble, with plenty of horror flicks to get your teeth into. That From hasn't found a home where a fuller audience can view it is a shame – as by all accounts this is one of those hidden gems that needs to be appreciated by more. If you've got MGM+ or NOW (which you can access via Sky, such as Sky Glass), however, then go on – dig in!