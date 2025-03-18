Forget Knives Out, Netflix has a new comedy mystery out this week
The Residence looks like a breath of fresh air
Netflix has had plenty of big hits in the years since it first started to make it own original projects (both movies and series), but there's no doubt that one of its biggest was Knives Out. The superb mystery-comedy starring Daniel Craig already has one sequel with another on the way, but that hasn't stopped Netflix from keeping things moving.
The best way to disrupt your competition is to be your own rival, after all, and Netflix has a new series arriving this week that seems to very directly be inspired by Knives Out. The Residence will take a longer-form look at its own idiosyncratic detective, but you can expect similarly thrilling moments of deduction.
The show starts on 20 March, making it one of Netflix's most imminent launches, and will centre around a very, very famous crime scene. On the night of an important state function, there will be a murder in the White House itself, with countless suspects all milling around the place, from guests to staff and even members of the government.
It's going to be up to one key person to figure the whole thing out, sifting through mounds of evidence, conflicting accounts and dubious explanations – Uzo Aduba as detective Cordelia Cupp. That name is quite something, straight out of the Clue or Cluedo playbook as far as I'm concerned.
With the show now just a matter of hours away (even if it's quite a few hours), you can check out the briefing that Netflix has put live, which I've embedded further up the page. It gives you a look in more detail about what will unfold, including interviews with cast and crew members to explain how fun it was to work on the show.
Fun is the right word, in fact – The Residence seems to ooze fun from every pore, with a real sense of impishness in its script and direction. Here's hoping it can match the reception that greeted Knives Out. If it does, it'll leave Netflix in the improbable position of having two hit detective franchises to manage, which will leave its rivals jealous as they strive to be the best streaming service going.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Gotta build 'em all – Lego Pokémon is coming
Lego has announced its latest collaboration – Pokémon sets are coming in 2026
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Android owners can easily swap Gemini for ChatGPT as default assistant, here's how
Whether you want to is a completely different matter
By Chris Hall Published
-
Apple TV+'s new show makes a life of crime look pretty fun
Your Friends & Neighbours looks a hoot
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
HBO's under-appreciated comedy gem gets a thigh-slapping trailer
Hacks will be back
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
One of Netflix's most iconic shows is coming back for an epic new season
Black Mirror gets a seventh run
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's sexiest thriller series gets long-awaited trailer
You has been being teased for too long
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+'s new show looks hilarious and confusing at the same time
Government Cheese – that's quite a title
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's new show proves it wants a slice of The Pitt's pie
Pulse looks very familiar
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
You can watch Disney+'s 96%-rated sci-fi show for free, with one hitch
Andor is on YouTube!?
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I've been waiting for this Apple TV+ show's trailer for months, and it's amazing
The Studio finally (finally) gets a real trailer
By Max Freeman-Mills Published