Disney+'s best sci-fi show gets a phenomenal trailer – I cannot wait any longer
Andor needs to be out already
If you reflect on the last decade or so of big streaming hits, when the time comes to turn to Disney+, its later entry makes its back catalogue a little thinner than the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Still, it's now one of the best streaming services for a reason, and it has at least one genuinely outstanding sci-fi show that people basically need to watch.
Andor was a huge hit when its first season came out a few years back, and managed to win over both audiences and critics alike (as its 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes underlines). In my opinion, there's no doubt that it's Disney's best-ever effort, streaming-wise, and I practically cannot wait another day for its second season.
That season finally got another, more expansive trailer this week, to add to the moody teaser we got recently. Just as you'd hope, it looks like the show will go from strength to strength, taking us closer and closer to the natural endpoint we know is coming – the situation at the start of Rogue One, the movie it's a prequel to.
This time around we get a good look at some of the key characters from the first season, most of whom seem to be returning. Diego Luna's Andor is the central character, of course, but the various allies and adversaries he's racked up will be swirling around as the rebellion desperately tries to find its footing.
The Death Star is very much under construction despite its best efforts, after all. Still, someone with a prominent role in the trailer is the excellent Adria Arjona, who was so brilliant in Netflix's Hit Man. She was great in Andor's first season but also a little under-used, so if she gets more screen time moving forward that'll be a win.
All in all, though, it's hard not to feel impatient after watching the trailer a couple of times – not least because it's till less than two minutes long, barely extended compared to the earlier teaser. It's all I've got, though, so I'll be in the same boat as everyone else keenly waiting for the first episode to arrive on 22 April.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Apple WWDC 2025 date confirmed for first glimpse of iOS 19
The next versions of Apple's iOS and MacOS systems will be previewed at this upcoming event, now confirmed for June
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
FiiO's latest earbuds sport more quality drivers than an F1 season
These flagship IEMs boast three kinds of drivers in clever combination
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Netflix's new comedy has some massive stars – and a surprise twist
The Four Seasons will be a time-lapse
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
HBO's new show looks like a stylish noir thriller – I can't wait
Duster seems to have the juice
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I'm absolutely loving Apple's new thriller series – it's so stressful
Dope Thief snuck up on me
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The best TV I saw this week wasn't even on a streaming service
Apple's latest ad is a stunner
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+'s biggest sci-fi series just got a huge update – and I'm excited
Severance isn't over
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
F1's new replay tech is the coolest thing I've seen in ages – it's straight from gaming
Ghost cars? Whatever next?
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's biggest sequel in memory finally gets a trailer, 29 years after original
Happy Gilmore 2 looks amazing
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Will this seismic new Apple TV+ movie be its most immersive ever?
F1 looks bruising and authentic
By Max Freeman-Mills Published