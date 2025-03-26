If you reflect on the last decade or so of big streaming hits, when the time comes to turn to Disney+, its later entry makes its back catalogue a little thinner than the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Still, it's now one of the best streaming services for a reason, and it has at least one genuinely outstanding sci-fi show that people basically need to watch.

Andor was a huge hit when its first season came out a few years back, and managed to win over both audiences and critics alike (as its 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes underlines). In my opinion, there's no doubt that it's Disney's best-ever effort, streaming-wise, and I practically cannot wait another day for its second season.

That season finally got another, more expansive trailer this week, to add to the moody teaser we got recently. Just as you'd hope, it looks like the show will go from strength to strength, taking us closer and closer to the natural endpoint we know is coming – the situation at the start of Rogue One, the movie it's a prequel to.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Disney+) (Image credit: Disney+) (Image credit: Disney+) (Image credit: Disney+) (Image credit: Disney+)

This time around we get a good look at some of the key characters from the first season, most of whom seem to be returning. Diego Luna's Andor is the central character, of course, but the various allies and adversaries he's racked up will be swirling around as the rebellion desperately tries to find its footing.

The Death Star is very much under construction despite its best efforts, after all. Still, someone with a prominent role in the trailer is the excellent Adria Arjona, who was so brilliant in Netflix's Hit Man. She was great in Andor's first season but also a little under-used, so if she gets more screen time moving forward that'll be a win.

Andor | Official Trailer | Final Season Streaming April 22 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

All in all, though, it's hard not to feel impatient after watching the trailer a couple of times – not least because it's till less than two minutes long, barely extended compared to the earlier teaser. It's all I've got, though, so I'll be in the same boat as everyone else keenly waiting for the first episode to arrive on 22 April.