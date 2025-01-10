Apple's best sci-fi show is now available to watch for free

Quick Summary Apple has made Severance available on The Roku Channel for free until 19 January 2025. The ties in nicely with the launch of the show's second season on 17 January. Sadly though, this deal is only for US viewers.

With the second season of Severance due to start on 17 January, Apple has taken the unprecedented step of making the incredible first run completely free to watch. And on a rival streaming service, to boot.

Viewers in the US can watch the entirety of Severance season 1 on The Roku Channel without needing a subscription to Apple TV+.

The Roku Channel is a completely free platform and available on Roku's own streaming devices, some Fire TV boxes and sticks, plus select Samsung TVs. You can also watch it on Android, iPhone and iPad, or on a computer via a browser.

The nine episodes in the first season will be available on the service until 19 January 2025, giving you plenty of time to watch the show before it returns (and a little bit after).

Sadly though, this is only for those with The Roku Channel access in the States. It's not being made available on the service in the UK.

Brits can however watch the show on Apple TV+ for free for a week, thanks to a seven-day free trial period. A subscription then costs £8.99 / $9.99 per month, which will be charged after the trial expires unless cancelled.

Severance is one of Apple's finest shows and largely sits at the peak of its renowned sci-fi lineup. Season 1 is rated at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes by critics, while the second season has even pushed that up a notch to 98%.

The show stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout who, like his office colleagues, has opted to have his home and work lives medically separated – with each seemingly having no knowledge of the other. However, things start to unravel when some of the innie and outie personalities start to cross.

It is fascinating, complex television that gained traction thanks to word of mouth by Apple TV+ subscribers. And the second season is eagerly-awaited thanks to a gap of almost three years between series.

Now you can find out why for yourself, thanks to this unusual but welcome deal between Apple and Roku.