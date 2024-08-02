3 under-appreciated shows on Apple TV+ you really shouldn't ignore

Considering the huge amount of money, talent, time, preparation and dedication it takes to bring a television series to the screen, it's almost unbelievable when a show is ignored, forgotten or under-appreciated.

But sadly, with new streaming services seemingly popping up every other week and a continual flood of new content coming to our screens, it's only natural that some shows fall down the cracks.

Here are three examples of TV shows on Apple TV+ that you might have missed first time around, but really deserve your attention.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is a six-part drama, written by Walter Mosely and based on his novel of the same name.

Ptolemy, who is played by Samuel L Jackson, is 91, crippled by late stage dementia, isolated from his family and living a mostly solitary existence. He is haunted by ghosts from his past and is largely unable to tell what is real, what is not and in many cases even the passage of time.

So, when he's given the opportunity to partake in a dangerous and experimental new treatment for his condition, he snaps it up in order to exploit the period of brief lucidity to solve the murder of his nephew and put his historical ghosts to rest.

It is a beautiful and important show. The writing is sharp and cutting, it looks beautiful and performances across the board are fantastic.

Jackson in particular is outstanding. He gives us a frightened and vulnerable character, terrified but also filled with rage and anger at what life has presented to him and for what the past has taken. He is also a man filled with secrets that even he cannot remember.

How this was allowed to pass most by is a sad indictment of the way streaming works. It is a beautiful and important show that deserves a lot more.

It's heavy, but absolutely worth a watch.

Silo â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Silo

Graham Yost is one of the most prolific writer/producers working in television today. From long runs on Justified, Falling Skies and The Americans, through to single series, standalone works like Masters Of The Air and The Pacific, his filmography is simply outstanding.

In 2023, he took on the task of bringing a series of self-published books by Hugh Howey to the screen, with the first instalment being Silo. Set in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic future where the survivors live in vast underground settlements, It is a sprawling and lore-heavy piece of narrative with multiple timelines and a huge amount of characters. It's certainly ambitious, if not exactly perfect.

However, with a solid cast led by the always reliable Rebecca Fergusson (Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation, Dune: Part One), Silo can become something magical given time to grow and develop. It's a dose of grounded science fiction for those who don't really want to get involved in space epics like Foundation.

Time will tell with this one and with a second season on its way in November, now's the chance to catch up with the first.

The Reluctant Traveler â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The Reluctant Traveller with Eugine Levy

Celebrity travel shows are ten-a -penny these days, with comedians and their parents, even ex-Love Island contestants providing their valuable insights into culture, history and geography. But what makes these shows either succeed or fail seems to be purely down to the character and personality of the host.

Eugene Levy is a legend. He has graced our TV and cinema screens with his own brand of relatable sarcasm since the 1970s, and now at 75 years-old he seems to have lost nothing of his edge and character. A self-confessed "home body", he famously hates to travel and considering his age, wealth and opportunity seems to have seen very little of the world outside of the US and his native Canada.

So, a "fish out of water" situation ensues

What makes The Reluctant Traveller work is a mixture of beautiful cinematography, engrossing exploration into local cultures and, of course, Levy himself. He is magnetic, relatable, consistent and most importantly likeable. He carries very little in terms of celebrity entitlement and just comes across as a grumpy grandparent being forced to do thing he really has little interest in.

The show could easily get lost on a network amongst huge budget action and CGI spectaculars, but is definitely worth a watch.