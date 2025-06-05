3 Stephen Graham masterpieces you probably haven’t seen before

Seen by many as the next Robert De Niro, Stephen Graham has risen over the last decade to the point where not only is he a household name, but is respected by his peers as an "actors' actor".

With the recent successes of Netflix’s Adolescence and Disney+’s A Thousand Blows, it seems that there is no stopping him – the streaming services are jam-packed with his exceptional work.

Every performance is a masterpiece, every scene stolen – not bad for a lad from Kirby, near Liverpool.

Here are three other superb reasons why Graham is so popular amongst directors and viewers alike.

The Walk-In Trailer | Monday 3rd October | ITV & ITV Hub - YouTube Watch On

The Walk-In (Netflix, ITVX)

Based on the real life story of a neo-Nazi turned anti-extremist campaigner, The Walk-In originally aired on ITV, but is now also available through Netflix.

The series centres on Matthew Collins' (Graham) work with Hope Not Hate as he attempts to stop a far-right plot to murder a member of parliament.

When one of those involved offers to walk-in and expose the details of the plot, Collins must navigate the imminent dangers, as well as dealing with those of his past life.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Solid script work and a gripping central story help this show to rise above many of its type. Add to this yet another stunning central performance from Graham and it becomes one to remember. It's not one of his best known works, but is absolutely worth a watch.

Help (Channel 4)

The word "harrowing" is used liberally these days, with many a standard, poorly-written drama adopting it for marketing purpises. Help isn't one of those – it's the very definition of the word.

This Channel 4 TV movie is set in a care home in Liverpool during the early days of the Covid crisis, and stars fellow scouser Jodie Comer (Killing Eve).

She plays a newly-hired care worker, Sarah, struggling to care for residents amidst staff shortages and the chaos of the pandemic. Graham on the other hand plays Tony, a patient with early onset dementia and the two form a bond.

Their relationship highlights the system's failures and the toll it takes on the staff and their vulnerable patients.

Intimate, bold and driven by stellar performances, Help is utterly heartbreaking. It's also shocking, memorable and, in every sense, harrowing.

TRAILER | The Virtues | Watch on All 4 - YouTube Watch On

The Virtues (Channel 4)

Directed by the legendary Shane Meadows, The Virtues features Graham in a career-defining role as Joseph, a man confronting his traumatic past.

Following a relapse and personal loss, he travels to Ireland to find the family he was separated from as a child. It's a journey that explores themes of trauma, addiction and forgiveness with raw, emotional honesty.

Graham’s performance is brutally vulnerable, capturing the despair and resilience of a man haunted by years of abuse.

With a minimalistic style, improvised dialogue and sharp editing, The Virtues is a bold and emotional story that stays with you long after the final episode.

In all honesty, this is not a show for everyone. It's heavy going and at times extremely uncomfortable, but as with many productions of its kind, ultimately rewarding.