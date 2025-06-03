3 hidden sci-fi gems to stream for free today

Tapping into people's appetite for fantasy and the future, science fiction movies have become as popular now as romantic comedies in the 80s and 90s.

Indeed, a streaming service can now rise or fall based solely on the quality of its sci-fi programming, and it's not just the big boys who have a great selection.

There are a stack of free streaming services in the UK that require no monthly subscription and can be viewed at home or on the go. And they often offer some true sci-fi gems.

Here are three we've found that you can watch for free right now.

Predestination- Official Trailer 2015 - YouTube Watch On

Predestination (ITVX)

Directed by Michael and Peter Spierig, Predestination is a cerebral sci-fi thriller starring Ethan Hawke as a time-traveling agent. He's on a mission to stop a mysterious terrorist known as the Fizzle Bomber, but don't let the name turn you off.

Through complex temporal loops, the plot explores identity, fate, the blurring of gender, and the nature of temporal boundaries.

The movie masterfully intertwines philosophical questions with tight storytelling, challenging viewers to think and consider the limits of free will and the consequences of time travel.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's heavy going stuff but well worth a watch. And if it's not for you, just watch TimeCop with Van Damme instead. That has all of the above and Jean Claude doing the splits in tiny pants. Winner.

The Abyss | Remastered 4K In Theaters | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Abyss (ITVX)

After a US submarine mysteriously sinks near the Cayman Trough, a civilian diving team is recruited to assist a military recovery operation. Led by Bud Brigman (Ed Harris), the crew discovers an alien presence in the depths.

This 1989 James Cameron classic is often forgotten and buried under his other projects, such as Aliens, The Terminator and Avatar, but it really shouldn't be.

Known for its groundbreaking visual effects, especially the pioneering use of CGI, the film blends human drama with speculative wonder. It's a powerful, suspenseful exploration of fear, communication and hope.

Available now on ITVX in its original theatrical release, the film is also available on Disney+ in a full 4K AI enhanced version that does absolute wonders in terms of resolution, clarity and colouration. A real treat.

12 Monkeys Official Trailer #1 - Bruce Willis, Brad Pitt Movie (1995) HD - YouTube Watch On

12 Monkeys (BBC iPlayer)

Directed by renowned Python Terry Gilliam, 12 Monkeys is a clever time travel sci-fi movie set in a dystopian future ravaged by a deadly virus (seems a common theme). It follows James Cole (Bruce Willis) as a prisoner sent back to the 1990s to discover the reason for the outbreak.

Cue non linear storytelling, visually stunning set pieces, weird time crossover shenanigans, and Brad Pitt putting in a performance that firmly put him into the serious actor stakes.

It's a haunting and long lasting film that isn't afraid to shock and show the audience a level of moral ambiguity.

An absolute sci-fi classic of the 90s and now free to stream on BBC IPlayer, there's no excuse not to check this one out.