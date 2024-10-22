Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon back down to its cheapest price ever ahead of Black Friday

One of the hottest deals of Amazon's recent Prime Big Deal Days event was for the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series. Normally, £734.99, there was over £200 off the RRP – a mighty discount for sure.

However, stock flew off shelves so quickly that Amazon doesn't even list the set anymore. And if you missed out, it seemed as if that could well have been that.

Thankfully though, we've just found the exact same deal elsewhere, and you don't even have to wait until Black Friday to take advantage.

UK retailer John Lewis has recently restocked and has also slashed the price to its cheapest yet – it's now down to £549.99 again.

Toy store Smyths also has the same set for just £20 more, if you'd rather buy it from there.

One word of warning though, this deal is likely to sell out swiftly – it has before – so be quick.

If that deal's still too rich for your tastes, Smyths Toys has also reduced the 1,351 piece Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon, which is still a superb set.

It also comes with seven minifigures from the different Star Wars movies – Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, C-3PO, R2-D2, Finn, Boolio, and D-O.

Usually £149.99, you can now get it for just £119.99 – £30 off..

A final Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon option is available too. The adult collectible 75375 set is similar to the Lego Star Wars helmets range, so is smaller and designed to be displayed after the build.

Like the Ultimate Collector Series, it is available with a nice discount, now priced at £54.99 on Amazon – a 27% drop on its usual £74.99 ticket.

Why buy the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Collector Series set?

The Collector Series Millennium Falcon is a mammoth build that will take a fair while to complete. It comprises 7,541 pieces and comes with two complete crews, with the likes of Han Solo and Chewbacca joined by Finn and Rey from the more recent movies.

Once constructed, the Millennium Falcon has removable hull pieces so you can see inside at the intricate detail, and its replica scale means the crew can even fit inside the cockpit.

It really is a rather special Lego set that you'll covet for years (I know I would).