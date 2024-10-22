Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon back down to its cheapest price ever ahead of Black Friday

One of the hottest deals of Amazon's recent Prime Big Deal Days event was for the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series. Normally, £734.99, there was over £200 off the RRP – a mighty discount for sure.
However, stock flew off shelves so quickly that Amazon doesn't even list the set anymore. And if you missed out, it seemed as if that could well have been that.
Thankfully though, we've just found the exact same deal elsewhere, and you don't even have to wait until Black Friday to take advantage.
UK retailer John Lewis has recently restocked and has also slashed the price to its cheapest yet – it's now down to £549.99 again.
Toy store Smyths also has the same set for just £20 more, if you'd rather buy it from there.
One word of warning though, this deal is likely to sell out swiftly – it has before – so be quick.
An awesome set for any adult builder, the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series is a behemoth set that includes two crews of minifigs – representing the original trilogy and last few films.
If that deal's still too rich for your tastes, Smyths Toys has also reduced the 1,351 piece Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon, which is still a superb set.
It also comes with seven minifigures from the different Star Wars movies – Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, C-3PO, R2-D2, Finn, Boolio, and D-O.
Usually £149.99, you can now get it for just £119.99 – £30 off..
The standard Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon set comes with seven minifigs and can be opened to play with them inside the ship.
A final Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon option is available too. The adult collectible 75375 set is similar to the Lego Star Wars helmets range, so is smaller and designed to be displayed after the build.
Like the Ultimate Collector Series, it is available with a nice discount, now priced at £54.99 on Amazon – a 27% drop on its usual £74.99 ticket.
This set is for display and comes on its own plinth when built. You get 921 pieces, so it's a great little project for adults on a Sunday afternoon.
Why buy the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Collector Series set?
The Collector Series Millennium Falcon is a mammoth build that will take a fair while to complete. It comprises 7,541 pieces and comes with two complete crews, with the likes of Han Solo and Chewbacca joined by Finn and Rey from the more recent movies.
Once constructed, the Millennium Falcon has removable hull pieces so you can see inside at the intricate detail, and its replica scale means the crew can even fit inside the cockpit.
It really is a rather special Lego set that you'll covet for years (I know I would).
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
