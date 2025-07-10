Forget the Millennium Falcon, Lego's F1 Prime Day deals are more exciting and kinder on the pocket
If you're a Formula One fan, there are a stack of Lego deals available this Prime Day
There are always plenty of Lego deals during each big sales period, whether that's Black Friday or Amazon's own Prime Day, and the latest event is no exception.
Star Wars fans often get some spectacular Lego deals, for example, including the Lego Millennium Falcon that usually gets £100s slashed off the price. However, this Prime Day I'm far more interested in the Lego x Formula One range, which includes some amazing builds and currently has equally fantastic discounts.
The Lego Speed Champions F1 lineup has been reduced by up to 35%, with cars from most of the 2025 manufacturers available for less. And there are some bigger, more iconic sets available with healthy savings too.
Here are my favourites, which I also have my own beady eye on.
You get almost a third off this 799 piece adult build of Nigel Mansell's 1992 championship winning Williams. It even comes with the British racing legend in minifigure form.
If you're after a more technical build, this Lego Technic set includes a 1:8 scale version of the V6 engine, and results in an excellent display model after the build.
A perfectly-sized 269 piece Lego version of the current championship leader. You don't even have to choose between Piastri or Norris – you can imagine it's either of them under the helmet.
If you'd prefer to wave the flag for Mercedes and George Russell instead, this excellent Speed Champions set comes with 267 pieces and the latest livery.
There are plenty of other Lego deals available for Prime Day, which you can see on Amazon right now.
It's worth remembering that you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to get most of the deals during Prime Day – which runs until midnight Friday 11 July.
However, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right now and decide whether you want to keep subscribing in a month's time, before the first payment leaves your account.
And if you are after the Lego Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon, there are some good deals on it available across multiple retailers right now.
It really is quite magnificent.
