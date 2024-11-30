If you're a big fan of Sonic The Hedgehog – and I certainly was as a kid, so it holds a special place in my mind – there are a couple of great Lego sets that are about to be retired. But a favourite that I built, the Green Hill Zone set, is also heavily discounted as part of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
Check out the Sonic Lego deal at Lego.com
Normally priced at £69.99, this Sonic set was a lot of fun to build – as you can see from my picture, up top of page – and I've built all manner of Lego models in recent years. Believe it or not there are 1125 pieces in this set, so it's more work than you might expect from looking at it – but still a lot of fun.
Lego has partnered with Sega and Nintendo for various ventures – and this Sonic set was one of the first. I built it in 2022, and it's not expected to continue as an on-sale item for much longer, so this is a sweet deal for a retiring product.
The deal is available in a number of places, but Lego's own site looks like the most robust of options – although it's not expecting stock until 10 December. That's not too far away, though, and should mean it could be bagged as a Christmas gift – and this price point aligns it more closely with that.
You could go to Amazon to buy, too, but the dispatch there says "expected within 1-2 months" – which seems a bit too unpredictable to me. There's no difference in the asking price.
I've been following the Black Friday sales like a hawk, highlighting the best Lego deals throughout – of which there have been many. Definitely take a look at my live report, as I've been following availability on some of the most popular sets, from Star Wars to NASA and beyond.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
-
-
Philips Hue finally upgrades its app with multi-bridge support
Philips Hue users with multiple Hue Bridges are going to love this app update
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Huge 65-inch LG OLED TV deal drops to lowest-ever price in Amazon deal
You won't find OLED tech this good for a lower price
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Hurry! The incredible Paramount Plus subscription deal is only available for a few more hours
Want to watch some of the best movies and TV shows for half less? Well, you need to be quick
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Best Cyber Monday streaming deals live – as recommended by the T3 experts
There are great deals on streaming devices, services, and set-top-boxes this Cyber Monday
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Apple TV 4K is my favourite streaming device and I recommend these Cyber Monday deals
The Apple TV 4K streaming box has a few different deals for Cyber Monday
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Forget chocolate! These Lego Advent calendar deals make everything awesome
From Harry Potter to Marvel to Star Wars: these Lego Advent calendars have 30% off in the Black Friday sales for Christmas
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Hulu is now $1 a month in this streaming Black Friday deal
Stream your favourite Hulu movies and TV shows for $0.99 a month for Black Friday
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Black Friday streaming deals to save you cash right now
Get discounts on your monthly or year streaming fees with these Black Friday offers
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Get Disney Plus free for a WHOLE YEAR with this pre Black Friday Verizon deal
12 months of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Fox content absolutely free? Yes please
By Matt Evans Published