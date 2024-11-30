If you're a big fan of Sonic The Hedgehog – and I certainly was as a kid, so it holds a special place in my mind – there are a couple of great Lego sets that are about to be retired. But a favourite that I built, the Green Hill Zone set, is also heavily discounted as part of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Check out the Sonic Lego deal at Lego.com

Normally priced at £69.99, this Sonic set was a lot of fun to build – as you can see from my picture, up top of page – and I've built all manner of Lego models in recent years. Believe it or not there are 1125 pieces in this set, so it's more work than you might expect from looking at it – but still a lot of fun.

Lego Ideas Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill Zone: was £69.99 now £41.99 at LEGO Lego has partnered with Sega and Nintendo for various ventures – and this Sonic set was one of the first. I built it in 2022, and it's not expected to continue as an on-sale item for much longer, so this is a sweet deal for a retiring product.

The deal is available in a number of places, but Lego's own site looks like the most robust of options – although it's not expecting stock until 10 December. That's not too far away, though, and should mean it could be bagged as a Christmas gift – and this price point aligns it more closely with that.

You could go to Amazon to buy, too, but the dispatch there says "expected within 1-2 months" – which seems a bit too unpredictable to me. There's no difference in the asking price.

I've been following the Black Friday sales like a hawk, highlighting the best Lego deals throughout – of which there have been many. Definitely take a look at my live report, as I've been following availability on some of the most popular sets, from Star Wars to NASA and beyond.