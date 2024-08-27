Users of popular Volkswagen cars set for massive gaming upgrade next month

Quick Summary Users of a range of VW cars are about to see a significant upgrade. The brand is bringing in-car gaming to their popular models, via AirConsole.

It's fair to say the world of cars is changing. Gone are the days when your centre console was simply a wedge of plastic to hold the various switches and knobs required to effectively operate the vehicle.

These days, physical switches are something of a rarity, with large touch screen displays the preferred choice for most manufacturers. And whether you love them or hate them, you really can't deny the additional functionality they offer.

Many manufacturers are now able to add in the kinds of things which would have been a pipe dream not ten years ago. Users can watch content from the best streaming services or even game on the in-car displays.

Volkswagen is the latest brand to join the fray, with gaming content on offer in a range of popular vehicles. That includes new models of the VW Passat, the VW Tiguan and the iconic Volkswagen Golf.

The manufacturer has partnered with a company called AirConsole to provide the service. That can already be found in some of the brand's best EVs, like the VW ID.5 and the VW ID.7.

That platform offers an easy-to-use system, which requires no additional parts to get going. Simply connect to a suitable screen – in this case, the centre display from your compatible car – and use your phone as a controller. Simply scan the QR code on the display to connect and get down to playing quickly.

The games are far from AAA quality, but I can certainly see the appeal. They're perfect for losing an hour or so – perhaps if you're waiting to pick someone up, or waiting for the car to charge.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The launch is expected to hit countries in Europe by mid-September. Plus, with additional games said to arrive by the turn of the year, users should have a lot of new content to play with before long.