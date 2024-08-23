The Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram series is as impressive as it sounds

Quick Summary
The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Edition is a super-luxury version of the already stunning Mercedes convertible sports car and available in two colours.
The Mercedes SL is one of the best looking convertibles on the market, and has been so since its gull-wing beginnings in 1954. Meanwhile the Maybach models represent the ultimate in luxury for the German automaker. Put these two things together then and you have a car that could make a grown man weep.
Released during the Pebble Beach motor show in California, the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series offers an unparalleled luxury soft top machine. Featuring a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine and 585hp, every part of the finish is pure indulgence.
It comes in two colours – or rather, a red ambience and a white ambience. Like a devil and angel, the finishes make the car look very different but both make use of obsidian black metallic bonnets with the Maybach monogram and exclusive nappa leather trims.
There are two wheel options too for the 21-inch alloys: either a chunky five-holed design or the more classic multi-spoke. There's a special Maybach instrument display and even a monogrammed soft top roof.
While the relatively standard Mercedes-AMG SL starts from £108,250 or $111,800, there's no price yet for the Maybach edition. The chances are though, if you have to ask, you can't afford it.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
-
-
Google Nest Wifi Pro owners will be thrilled by the new free upgrade rolling out now
There are two fixes plus improvements
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Huawei is set to shake up the foldable phone market sooner than we thought – tri-fold handset imminent
Huawei's plan is unfolding soon
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Mercedes-Benz EQA review: a fun and compact SUV
Mercedes’ smallest electric vehicle is a great city car with bags of range
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Here's how Mercedes-Benz is keeping CarPlay and Android Auto at bay
The new MBOS system will offer a wide range of personalised features that will keep drivers engaged
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
This Mercedes EV makes music as you drive
Developed by Will.i.am Mercedes Sound Drive uses the car's sensors to remix songs
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
An exclusive look inside the most advanced Mercedes-Benz car factory in the world
I visited Factory 56, the futuristic German facility where Mercedes builds its S-Class, Maybach and all-electric EQS models
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
At this parking garage in Germany, your Mercedes can park itself
The Automated Valet Parking system uses the level 4 Mercedes Intelligent Park Pilot for driverless parking
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Mercedes-Benz CLA coupé first drive: style and performance combined
The new CLA is a sporty mid-sized car with forms to fit most drivers – I tried out some of the best options
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV first drive: a full-size luxury wagon
The SUV version of the Mercedes-Benz EQS is more than just a taller version of the saloon
By Mat Gallagher Last updated
-
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV takes luxury EVs to a new level
This super-lux Maybach version of the Mercedes EQS SUV will be the car to be seen in
By Mat Gallagher Published