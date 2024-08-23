The Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram series is as impressive as it sounds

Quick Summary The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Edition is a super-luxury version of the already stunning Mercedes convertible sports car and available in two colours.

The Mercedes SL is one of the best looking convertibles on the market, and has been so since its gull-wing beginnings in 1954. Meanwhile the Maybach models represent the ultimate in luxury for the German automaker. Put these two things together then and you have a car that could make a grown man weep.

Released during the Pebble Beach motor show in California, the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series offers an unparalleled luxury soft top machine. Featuring a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine and 585hp, every part of the finish is pure indulgence.

It comes in two colours – or rather, a red ambience and a white ambience. Like a devil and angel, the finishes make the car look very different but both make use of obsidian black metallic bonnets with the Maybach monogram and exclusive nappa leather trims.

There are two wheel options too for the 21-inch alloys: either a chunky five-holed design or the more classic multi-spoke. There's a special Maybach instrument display and even a monogrammed soft top roof.

While the relatively standard Mercedes-AMG SL starts from £108,250 or $111,800, there's no price yet for the Maybach edition. The chances are though, if you have to ask, you can't afford it.

