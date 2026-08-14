Meet the Aston Martin Valen – the most powerful front-engined production car it has ever produced

QUICK SUMMARY Aston Martin's new limited-run Valen is the most powerful front-engined road car ever. Its V12 produces 850PS and accelerates the car is 60 mph in 3.0 seconds. Limited to just 150 examples, the Valen is the latest bespoke car to come from AstonMartin's Q division. It was revealed during Monterey Car Week in California.

Aston Martin has revealed the Valen, a limited-edition supercar from the company’s bespoke Q division that sets a new benchmark for road-legal performance.

The Valen is powered by Aston’s familiar 5.2-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 engine, but it’s been tuned to deliver 850PS and 1,000 Nm of torque – making it the most powerful front-engined Aston Martin ever made, and the most powerful front-engined production car too.

Aston claims a 0-60 mph time of 3.0 seconds and a top speed of 214 mph. The company also says significant weight saving has seen 110 kg removed from its regular V12 platform, as used by the Vanquish.

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There’s also a new “driver-focused” powertrain calibration and chassis tune, which promises to boost the car’s dynamic capabilities, while a specially tuned titanium exhaust delivers an “intense sound character,” the British car maker says.

(Image credit: Aston Martin)

The Valen features a body made entirely of carbon fibre, plus bespoke light units unlike those of any other Aston Martin, and a new interior architecture. Limited to 150 examples, the Valen was revealed at The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering in California, during this year’s Monterey Car Week.

Valen is a name derived from the Latin word valens, which means “strong” or “powerful” – and, of course, it continues Aston’s longstanding tradition of using names beginning with V. The Valen follows several other limited-run supercars from the Q by Aston Martin division, including the Valour and Valiant.

Speaking of the Valen’s design, chief creative officer Marek Reichman said: “Valen gave us the opportunity to explore and express more extreme emotions through a new form language and surface treatment…Valen is a significant departure from what has gone before; sharply sculpted lines to reflect the aggressive dynamics, an attacking stance that emphasises the front-engine rear-drive layout and a bespoke interior design that creates a more sporting cockpit environment.”

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(Image credit: Aston Martin)

The show car attending Monterey this week uses a Q Ultra paint colour called Satin Andromeda Red. Aston explains: “The satin top-coat accentuates the assertive lines in the design with the colour shift from the Andromeda Red remaining highly impactful.” It’s a colour that blends deep red, copper and golden highlights which shift to undertones of blue.

Or, if you prefer, Aston will build your Valen with a fully exposed-carbon body, complete with a herringbone pattern in the carbon weave running down the centre of the car.

Standard-fit features include carbon ceramic brakes, 21-inch magnesium wheels, a carbon prop shaft and an electronic rear limited slip differential.

(Image credit: Aston Martin)

A theme of the interior is “visual lightness” to reflect the Valen’s reduced weight. Remodelled compared to other current Astons, there’s a slim centre console made from 3D-printed components and housing the same switchgear as the Valhalla supercar. The console is angled towards the driver to create a more cockpit-like environment. Aston Martin’s new Sports Plus seats are available as an option, along with a lightweight carbon performance seat.

Limited to 150 examples, deliveries of the Aston Martin Valen are scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2027. A price has not been made public.