Forget Tesla, this is the best-looking electric sports car we've ever clapped eyes on
New British car manufacturer Longbow thumbs its nose at Tesla with an impressive EV sports car
Quick Summary
New British sports car company Longbow has announced two models, the Speedster and the Roadster.
The cars focus on lightweight electric motoring, designed to be affordable and fun.
Longbow has pulled the covers off what it’s claiming is the world’s first FEV – featherweight electric vehicle – designed to take us back to the glory days of British motoring, when the lightweight sports car ruled the road.
Introducing the Speedster and the Roadster, the new models will be all about the drive and less about the frills.
Over the past decade, we’ve seen the emergence of a vibrant electric car segment, offering up models for all types of buyers. The first target, typically, was executives, with the likes of the Tesla Model S being one of the first mainstream models, followed by the Audi e-Tron – with both being expensive.
The biggest argument against electric cars so far has been the price, and while neither Longbow is cheap, they're attractively-priced for electric sports cars.
The sports segment of the market has seen the likes of the Lotus Evija and Rimac Nevera offering ludicrous specs for ludicrous prices, a world away from the fun and affordable sports cars of yesteryear.
Longbow’s solution is a pair of cars designed to bring back the spirit of the Lotus Elise or Jaguar E-Type, where the focus is on the driving and the fun. With prices starting from £64,995, it’s not affordable in the sense that the VW ID.Every1 is, but this isn’t designed to be a compact family car – it’s a weekend joy rider instead.
The Longbow Speedster is an open-topped model, with no roof or windscreen, while the Roadster adds that enclosure to make it more suitable for all-weather driving. This isn’t using space-age materials either, instead choosing an aluminium frame with a composite body, but still bringing the weight in at under 995kg.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The Speedster will do 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds, with a range of 275 miles from a single charge and costs £84,995. There are only going to be 150 models made, and they will be hand built. The Roadster will do 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds, but it will be £64,995, with 150 units available.
The team behind Longbow have experience of working for Tesla, BYD and Lucid so have lots of industry experience in electric cars. Longbow isn’t aiming to manufacture everything itself, instead leaning on that old automotive tradition of buying in the parts to build these new models.
“There is a need for a more driver-oriented, featherweight, electric sports car – one that is attainable and accessible, for those who love driving and the places it takes them. That is why we have created Longbow,” said Daniel Davy, the manufacturer's co-founder.
Reservations for the Longbow models are now open, with the first deliveries expected in 2026.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
