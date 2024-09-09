European Tesla drivers could soon get their most wished for upgrade

Quick Summary
Tesla's Full Self-Driving feature could come to compatible Tesla models in Europe and China in early 2025.
However, the feature still needs regulatory approval before it will be legal.
It seems like we’ve been talking about self-driving cars forever, with little progress made towards actually getting there. While increasingly sophisticated systems have been developed and shown off – from Mercedes Drive Pilot to Ford’s BlueCruise – we’re still a long way from self-driving cars hitting the roads.
However, we could soon take a big step closer – Tesla's Full Self-Driving is scheduled to hit Europe in early 2025.
Tesla has firmed up its timeline for future releases via a post on X. This includes a number of interesting advancements, such as eye-tracking with sunglasses, but down at the bottom of the list we see FSD (Full Self-Driving) in Europe and China scheduled for Q1 2025.
Elon Musk followed up, saying that right-hand drive markets will hopefully be in late Q1 or early Q2, pending regulatory approval, which would include the UK.
Hopefully, RHD markets in late Q1, early Q2, pending regulatory approvalSeptember 5, 2024
Tesla has long offered Autopilot, which doesn’t quite live up to its name. It offers adaptive cruise control functions with steering and lane changing, designed for motorways. It’s much the same as ProPilot from Nissan and other systems.
Full Self-Driving is designed to go a step further and offer those automated functions in city streets, with the ability to negotiate junctions – but you still need to remain aware of what the car is doing and in control, so it’s still only a Level 2 system.
Ambitions are to eventually have the car make all the decisions, but it's not quite there yet.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
So far, Tesla FSD hasn’t been approved in Europe or China. Regulatory approval has been a long time coming, and in the case of the EU, there’s a framework in place to approve various levels of automation, which means that Tesla’s plans could get stuck in the slow lane.
Currently, you can buy a Tesla in the UK with Full Self-Driving capability for an extra £6,800, but the “autosteer on city streets” is currently listed as “upcoming”. Elon Musk has long promised Full Self-Driving for drivers in the US, with the software going through many beta versions, which has drawn a fair amount of controversy.
While all car manufacturers are working on moving towards autonomous driving – T3 Editor-in-Chief Mat Gallagher recently sampled Mercedes’ autonomous driving system on city streets in China – it’s regulation that’s holding things up.
In the UK, the Automated Vehicles Act 2024 has at least laid out the route towards regulation, so there is hope that some of Tesla’s technology will be able to bring a boost to your car in the not too distant future.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
-
What we know so far about the upcoming 2025 Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’
Tesla's best-selling EV is finally getting a major upgrade
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Tesla cars are ditching one of the most popular entertainment features
Some owners might find one of their in-car features becomes no longer accessible
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Polestar just showed off charging tech even Tesla can't rival
Polestar 5 fitted with StoreDot XFC cells charges 70% in under 10 minutes
By Mike Lowe Published
-
New Tesla Model 3 Performance revealed – but it's less powerful in Europe and the UK
Updated Tesla Model 3 Performance is claimed to hit 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Yes, your Tesla Cybertruck really can double as a camper
Experience the wonders of camping from the back of an electric pickup
By Rik Henderson Published
-
You will soon be able to control Samsung smart devices from your Kia
Hyundai and Tesla jump in on the SmartThings action, too
By Leon Poultney Published
-
Tesla recall affects millions of cars but there could be an easy fix
Tesla has been forced to recall all car models released in the US since 2015 over Autopilot safety fears
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Huge Tesla Holiday update brings new features including a 'screaming goat' horn
Is this a good update, or is it baaaaaaaaaaaaad?
By John McCann Published