Some Polestar owners just snagged a killer charging upgrade

Quick Summary Polestar users are about to get a killer charging upgrade. There is a catch, though – it won't be available to everyone.

When it comes to the best electric vehicles on the market, there are any number of great options. The market is currently awash with stylish cars, and seems to be getting better with each passing day.

Still, if there's one brand which has really sprung from nowhere in the EV space, it's Polestar. With a rich history as a racing and a tuning company, the brand was acquired by Volvo in 2015, and soon after became a specialist EV manufacturer.

The recipe is simple – sumptuous styling, with a Scandi-minimalist flair and a comfortable cabin which is devoid of extraneous complications. Now, those who've already been convinced to invest in one are snagging a great charging boost.

Users are now going to have access to the Tesla Supercharger network, adding almost 18,000 charging points. There is a catch, though – this only applies to the network in the USA and Canada.

Actually, there's a second catch, too. See, while Tesla's NACS charging system is being adopted by a larger group of manufacturers these days, they aren't installed as standard on many vehicles. That means that – in order to make use of this – you'll need an adapter, which Polestar are selling for $230 (approx. £177 / AU$350).

Still, it seems like a worthy investment. Not only are Tesla Superchargers plentiful across the USA, they're also fast chargers. That means users will have a range of fantastic options for topping up on the go and doing so quickly.

The brand says that the Supercharger network will show up on the in-car Google Maps system shortly. That should make it a seamless transition for users, who shouldn't need to do anything to gain access – aside from purchasing an adapter, of course.

The only real downside I can find is that – as someone who lives in the UK – I won't have a chance to use it. Still, hopefully something similar can be implemented in other markets soon.