There's a new Tesla coming to Europe before the end of this year

Quick Summary Tesla is launching a new model in the UK and Europe. Taking the Tesla Model Y as a base, this new 7-seater model is fantastic value in the context of the current market.

While every lover of electric vehicles will have their own idea of which is the best, it's hard to exclude Tesla from the conversation. The brand was among the first to bring EV tech to the mainstream, with sporty cars like the Tesla Roadster capturing the imagination of petrolheads.

Of course, it can't all be sexy two-seaters and low centres of gravity. The average Joe needs space, comfort and the ability to not look like you're having a midlife crisis every time you pop to the shops for a pint of milk.

Models like the Tesla Model Y were born, offering a family-friendly way to electrify your driving experience. Now, that model is getting a neat upgrade, bringing a new variation to users across the European market.

Users will now have the option to configure a 7-seater option in the UK and Europe. That brings greater versatility for users who want to carry more passengers on their journeys.

Don't think that's a death notice for your space, either. The model will still offer room for two carry-on suitcases and two large bags in the trunk and the – dreadfully named – frunk, even with seven passengers strapped in.

Drop that third row of seats down, and you'll gain a further 753 litres of space. That's perfect for larger items, and should help to make this one of the most versatile Tesla's yet. You'll also get an expected range of 331 miles, which is more than enough for most users.

Priced from £54,490 in the UK (approx. $71,000 / AU$106,000), the Model Y 7-seater offers reasonably good value in the current market. The Kia EV9 is arguably the closest competitor, kicking off from £64,995 (approx. $85,000 / AU$127,000), while other rivals like the Volvo EX90 sit closer to £100,000 (approx. $131,000 / AU$195,000).

In short, if you're on the hunt for a competitively-priced 7-seat EV, the new Tesla Model Y is a really strong proposition.