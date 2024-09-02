Hyundai N Vision 74 sports EV going from concept to full production – a feast for your eyes

Quick Summary
The Hyundai N Vision 74 has been named at a Hyundai investor day.
The new model could appear alongside a Genesis Magma production model in the near future.
In 2022, Hyundai pulled the covers off the N Vision 74, a hydrogen-EV hybrid, designed to showcase performance electric motoring. That car, launched as a concept, has just been mentioned in a Hyundai investor day, confirming that it's coming to production.
"N" is the moniker that Hyundai applies to its performance models and that's led to models like the Hyundai i30 N and more recently – and pertinently – the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. While many people have thought about electric cars as sensible, the car industry is ever keen to point out that performance isn't an exclusive feature of combustion models.
The Hyundai N Vision 74 is so named because it is styled after the 1974 Pony Car, with its long bonnet and fast back, and those coupe looks flow through to the concept model. It has dual rear motors producing 680PS, with an 85kW hydrogen fuel cell stack and 62kWh battery. The concept would do 0-62mph in under 4 seconds.
The aim of the hybrid setup was to avoid performance drain when the battery was getting low, with the advantage of being able to refill the hydrogen tanks to get back on the road as quickly as possible.
In 2023, there was some excitement around this model when a Korean news outlet reported that 100 models would be produced and sold in 2026. But now the N Vision 74 has been named at an investor day, the prospect of seeing this wild electric car on the road is even more real.
What's interesting about its appearance is that it's also flagged as Genesis Magma.
Genesis is the luxury arm of the Korean car giant and Magma is a new high-performance wing of Genesis. There's a chance that the N Vision 74 will also appear in a different guise as a high-performance Genesis Magma model too.
Genesis and Hyundai – as well as Kia – share much of what lies under the skin of their cars. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 sits on the same platform as the Kia EV6 and the Genesis GV60, for example.
The details from the investor day don't go much further: they confirm that there will be 21 models released by 2030. It's also not explicitly stated that this will be a hydrogen hybrid, it's just listed as "high-performance EV", so there's a chance that there could be some change in the powertrain.
We sure there will be more details to come on this great looking car – let's hope that the plan to only make 100 gets revised, and there's wider access to the retro-cool looks that this car offers.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
