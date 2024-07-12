First hot EV from Genesis Magma sub-brand to arrive in 2025

Genesis has confirmed the first electric car from its high-performance Magma brand will arrive in 2025.

The news came at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and means a pumped-up version of the Genesis GV60 will arrive next year. The Magna treatment will also be applied to other members of the Genesis family, including the GV70 and GV80.

Although the cars shown at Goodwood are still in concept form, Genesis says the production version of the GV60 Magma will look like the car pictured above. Changes made to the standard GV60 include a lower ride height and wider body, as well as what Genesis describes as “enhanced motor and battery technology,” that will give it extra performance over the standard car.

The GV60 Magma is expected to share its dual-motor drivetrain with the closely-related Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, which produces over 600 horsepower. The car will also benefit from enhanced chassis components, as well as improved aerodynamics and thermodynamics.

(Image credit: Genesis)

The South Korean company said: “To enhance stability during sporty driving, the car has been widened and lowered, giving it a more dynamic stance and allowing for a lower centre of gravity,” adding: “An authentic, Magma-exclusive sound system will provide a rich, dynamic auditory experience that further boosts the excitement of every ride.”

There will be changes and upgrades to the in-car technology too. Genesis said its Magma cars will have a “compelling and immersive human-machine interface built upon a distinct graphical user interface.”

As a sign of Genesis’ sporty intent, the Magma cars were presented at Goodwood by six-time Le Mans winner Jacky Ickx.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It will be interesting to see how popular the Magma cars are, and whether Genesis can succeed in creating a performance division like that Hyundai’s N, BMW’s M and Mercedes’ AMG departments.