Alfa Romeo is planning a luxury SUV to rival BMW and Porsche

Quick Summary Alfa Romeo is taking aim at the likes of BMW and Porsche. A new luxury SUV is coming, but not for a few more years.

There's an old adage which says you're not a true petrolhead unless you've owned an Alfa Romeo. The Italian brand is said to produce some of the most awe-inspiring cars to drive – for all of a few minutes before something inevitably goes wrong again.

So what happens to the rite of passage car for the ultimate petrolhead in the EV era? Well, very good things, if this latest report is to be believed. According to a report from Autocar, outgoing brand CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato confirmed the existence of a luxurious SUV at the Paris Motor Show 2024.

That would look to go toe-to-toe with similarly-sized cars from Porsche, BMW and Mercedes. The vehicle would be built on both electric and hybrid ICE drivetrains, with the brand able to divert production up to 100% in either direction as dictated by the market at large.

Don't hold your breath for it though. The car isn't expected until 2027, following on from new generations of the Stelvio and the Guilia. Both of those – plus this new luxury SUV – will be built on the Stellantis STLA Large architecture, allowing for batteries up to 118kWh and a potential range of 500 miles.

That would be a big deal. Range on EVs is getting better day-by-day, but I still can't help but feel like there's a more dramatic shift on the horizon. Something in the 500 mile region would be a significant step, and would almost certainly elevate the brand in the eyes of consumers.

It's something they'll need to do. Luxury cars are ten-a-penny these days, with more and more manufacturers moving towards the higher end of the market. It's no longer enough to simply offer decent materials and cool tech – to succeed in that segment, brands need the substance to match the style. Here's hoping whatever Alfa have under wraps can do just that.