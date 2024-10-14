The top cars from the Paris Motor Show 2024

The Paris Motor Show has the unusual honour of being the first motor show. First held in 1898, it remains an important fixture in the calendar, especially for French brands which dominate the 2024 show.

That includes the unveiling of important new models, the reveal of concept cars that showcase future ambitions for brands, as well as giving us the chance to set eyes on some models we've missed.

The motoring industry is going through huge change, with the move away from fossil fuels and towards greener alternatives. While electric vehicles have dominated recent launches, there's still work on hydrogen models – including hydrogen hybrids.

We walked the halls of Porte de Versailles to seek out the most interesting new models, recent launches and concepts at the Paris Motor Show.

Renault 4 E-Tech

(Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)

The Renault 4 E-Tech is an important launch for Renault. It's the bigger sister of the Renault 5 and is due on the roads in 2025. It's based on Renault's best-selling model that first made its debut in 1961.

Now reborn for the electric era, the Renault 4 E-Tech is designed to offer masses of practicality, with enough space for a family, but still compact enough for urban adventures. It's expected to cost under £30,000 when it launches, aimed at the affordable end of the market, with the option for a 40kWh or 52kWh battery and a range of 185 or 250 miles respectively.

Alpine A390_β

(Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)

Alpine is undergoing a transformation, shifting from a racing brand to offering a range of models beyond the A110 that it's currently known for. That includes the A290 – a twist on the Renault 5 E-Tech and now this, the Alpine A390_β. While much of this model sits heavily in concept land – especially on the interior – much of the exterior design is expected to make it to the production model.

Alpine said that it was designed to give you the thrill of the A110's drive, but with greater everyday practicality thanks to the rear seats. The details haven't been finalised, but with plans for a tri-motor arrangement, this should continue to bring Alpine's racing heritage to the road.

Mini John Cooper Works Electric

(Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)

The Mini Electric has been hugely popular, recently relaunched in its second-gen model. But for those who want to take things a little further, this is the model you'll want: the Mini John Cooper Works Electric. This isn't just a trim level, the new model offers 190kW of power, giving you a 0-62mph time of 5.9 seconds.

There's button on the steering wheel to deliver a 20kW boost for overtaking, while the exterior gets suitably dressed for the occasion with sports JCW details. There's also a JCW version of Mini's latest model, the Aceman.

Audi S6 e-tron

(Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)

Audi's move towards electric power is moving at pace – and pace is something that the Audi S6 e-tron won't be lacking. This premium model will cost from £97,500 when it hits the road in early 2025, but it comes with a staggering 550PS that will take you from 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds. It sits on the PPE platform (the same as the Audi Q6 e-tron), with Audi saying that you'll get 405 miles of range.

While the Audi S6 e-tron was revealed fairly recently, the company used the show in Paris to unveil the Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback. Like many Audi Q models, adding a Sportback gives a choice of body styles, so you can have something that looks a little more sporty on the road.

BYD Sealion 7

(Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)

The BYD Sealion 7 mades its European debut at the Paris Motor Show, offering an SUV design that hits at the biggest segment of the car market. BYD needs to be taken seriously, as this brand is making progress in Europe and the UK.

The BDY Sealion 7 offers lots of interior family space, but also packs in a lot of tech. This car offers 230kW charging with all-wheel drive that will see it do 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds. Impressively, the BYD Sealion 7 goes on sale later in October, with deliveries before the end of 2024.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse X

(Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)

This isn't strictly new – it was announced in March 2024 – but the BMW Neue Klasse X reviews BMW's next-gen electric SUV. We first saw the Vision New Klasse concept revealed in 2023 and we're expecting it be become the next BMW 3 Series, so it's a hugely important model for the brand.

The Neue Klasse X looks to an X3 replacement, so again, important in terms of outlining where it's SUVs will go. BMW says that the Vision Neue Klasse X outlines the scope for all future X models, with a bit of the BMW iX and BMW XM in the mix.

Citroen C5 Aircross concept

(Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)

With French brands making a big impression on the Paris show, it's no surprise to find Citroen pulling the covers off the new e-C4, with a new design language around the nose and that chevron logo. While the e-C4 is a great affordable electric model, it's the C5 Aircross Concept that's more interesting.

As a concept, it's a little more adventurous with design, with some really interested rear-quarter details. This model sits on the STLA Medium platform so could be electric, combustion or hybrid, and it's designed to transport five people in comfort. Exactly how much of the concept will remain at the car's production launch in 2025 remains to be seen.

Dacia Bigster

(Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)

If we're talking about big and affordable, the Dacia Bigster is designed to continue Dacia's break-through tactics and deliver affordability. The company has seen big success over the past few years, moving well beyond the brand associated with James May on Top Gear. The Dacia Spring is the most affordable EV on the market, while the Duster has been widely lauded.

Now it's Dacia's turn to step up to a larger SUV, offering four-wheel drive and hybrid power, but looking to keep the price in check. There's no word on exactly how much it's going to cost, but the company says it has stayed true to its core values of delivering the essentials while being cool. With the cost of living hitting people hard, don't be surprised if you see a lot of Bigsters on the road in the future.

VW Tayron

(Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)

The latest addition to the VW family of SUVs is the VW Tayron. This sits between the Tiguan and the Touareg, offering seven seats in an SUV style. It's designed for comfort and space, with a huge 885 litres of boot space. Targeting efficiency, the plug-in hybrid option will offer up to 62 miles of electric driving range, while the tech side of this car is boosted by the inclusion of ChatGPT.

There will be mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, petrol and diesel options, with the top plug-in hybrid offering 272PS. The VW Tayron is available to pre-order immediately.

Renault Embleme

(Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)

This concept car from Renault is designed to address the challenges of decarbonisation, with a sleek and aerodynamic family saloon body. It looks great in the metal, but there's something a lot more interesting about it: it previews a hydrogen hybrid arrangement. There's a battery for shorter range driving and a hydrogen fuel cell when you want to go longer ranges.

This will let you add 2.5kg of hydrogen and when combined with the range offered by the 40kWh battery, will see this car drive over 600 miles. Talking about the car during its presentation at the Paris Motor Show, Renault called it a "manifesto of technological innovation".

Alpine Alpenglow Hy6

(Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)

And speaking of hydrogen, Alpine has also showcased its first 6-cylinder hydrogen engine. This prototype model has a 740bhp engine and unlike other hydrogen models that use a fuel cell to power an electric drivetrain, this is a hydrogen combustion engine. It's a 3.5-litre engine with a V6 arrangement.

There are three hydrogen tanks, storing the gas under high pressure, while the engine can rev at up to 9000rpm, achieving speeds over 200mph. Alpine says that it is specifically looking at hydrogen combustion for race cars, as it offers advantages over fuel cell systems – not least that it drives like other combustion cars.