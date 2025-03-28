Android Auto update arrives with Tesla-like feature – CarPlay needs to catch up

Quick Summary Games have been added to Android Auto in the 14.1 beta, bringing a new feature to your car screen. The range of supported games is limited and there's no telling when this might go public, but it'll be a nice addition if it does.

There’s been a fair amount of activity around Android Auto recently, but there hasn’t been a lot for drivers to get their teeth into. That could be about to change with one of the updates coming in Android Auto 14.1.

Currently, Android Auto 14.1 is in beta, but those on the programme will find that there’s a significant new addition – something that Tesla has offered for some time.

Indeed, games are coming to your car.

Before you get too excited, these appear to be a selection of compatible games installed on the phone you’re running Android Auto from – and according to 9to5Google, which brings us the details, that includes a relatively truncated list for now:

Farm Heroes Saga

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Angry Birds 2

Beach Buggy Racing

According to the source, it doesn’t appear as though much is done to optimise these games, they just appear. They also run full screen in the Android Auto window, so to exit you’ll have to swipe down and tap the exit button.

You might think that games are the last thing you need on your car display when driving and you’d be right. When you’re actually driving, you can’t access games. Instead, the vehicle will have to be parked for you to open and play a game.

This is something that Tesla has implemented well, with a full selection of entertainment options on the screen in the car.

The advantage Tesla has is that it runs its own system, and there’s some control over the screen sizes, whereas Android Auto will be beamed to whatever size display the manufacturer put in that model of the car. That means the experience is likely to vary from model to model.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

However, providing games on the car’s screen could keep you entertained when charging – although arguably, you’d be better to just pick up your phone and play the game there instead.

Games in Android Auto now better reflects the experience that’s been rolling-out to Android Automotive cars (that’s where you have a Google-powered system built in, like in Polestar and Volvo). There’s a full list of compatible apps for Android Automotive here and it’s likely that this is the direction that Android Auto will move too.

If you don’t have a big screen in your car, you might find things are a little cramped, but with the trend moving to larger and larger screens, this shouldn't be a problem in the future.

What we don’t know is when or if this will get a public release. It’s currently available for beta users, but that doesn’t guarantee that it will get a full roll-out. For now, we just have to wait and watch.