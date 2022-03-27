ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24 review: These max-cushioned running trainers are absolute perfection

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24 review TL;DR: The Gel-Nimbus 24 is a sturdy workhorse, the perfect training partner for longer runs. They might not look as cool as designer kicks from Adidas and Nike, but the Gel-Nimbus 24 will help you devour the miles without killing your legs.

I haven't written a full review of the Gel-Nimbus series since the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 21, mainly because the last couple of iterations of ASICS's fan-favourite max-cushioned shoes weren't all that innovative. Both the 22 and 23 are perfectly fine running shoes and still some of the best running shoes money can buy for training purposes, but they lack... something.

To my greatest relief, this something was added in the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24; you can feel it as soon as you put the shoes on. It's comfortable, has a lovely bounce and is just a joy to run in. They are not the lightest shoes, and I wouldn't use them as stability running shoes either; but for neutral runners, the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24 is a must-have for training.

ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24 review: Price and availability

The ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24 was released in early 2022 and is available to buy now from ASICS US, ASICS UK and ASICS AU for a recommended retail price of $160/£165/AU$240.

The shoes come in a number of colourways – I counted eight at the time of writing – and there are also special editions available such as the Gel-Nimbus 24 Platinum that's said to offer "advanced impact protection", is also much lighter and has a more significant drop than the standard version.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24 review: Tech

The new ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24 is ever so slightly lighter than its predecessor (10 grams lighter, according to ASICS), but it's far from light: my UK size 10 clocked in at 324 grams. This is not heavy for a max cushioned shoe, but I certainly wouldn't use them for tempo training.

With their 10 mm drop, the shoes are ideal for runners who land on their heels. That said, considering the level of cushioning, even forefoot strikes can use the shoes to preserve their legs. The Gel-Nimbus 24 uses a combination of different cushioning technologies to mitigate impact force over long distances, including the FF BLAST+ (versions of this is used in the Novablast and Metaspeed Sky shoes), FLYTEFOAM (also used in other Gel shoes) as well as rearfoot and forefoot Gel (obviously).

The outsole features two technologies, the new ASICS LITE rubber and the AHAR outsole, both said to be lighter and more durable than standard rubber. AHAR is applied to areas of the midsole that see the most action, while the rest of the outsole is covered with the more sustainable ASICS LITE.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24 review: Fit

The Gel-Nimbus 24 offers the softest ride you've ever experienced. I can't emphasise enough how soft these shoes are. Real soft, but not in a squishy way; during testing, energy returns were not too shabby, especially considering the weight of the shoes.

What steals the show is the engineered mesh upper. It provides support yet allows the foot to expand. The OrthoLite X-55 Sockliner helps further improve cosiness in the shoes and also offers a slight rebound. Best of all, the upper is made with recycled materials to reduce waste and carbon emissions. Not quite Allbirds Tree Dasher 2 or Brooks Ghost 14 levels of environmentally-friendliness but a step in the right direction for sure!

Heel lockdown is excellent, and padding around the collar is also adequate. The integrated tongue is made of a gusseted, stretchy material – I quite enjoyed the sensation of pulling it as I put on the shoes. There is one ever so slight issue here: the bottom end of the lace tab is a bit uncomfortable when worn without socks as the sharp edge rubs against the skin. You might want to put some running socks on, people.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24 review: Running performance

The ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24 is for longer, slower running sessions and for building strong legs by clocking up the miles. Thanks to the insane amount of cushioning, strain on the lower body is reduced, enabling you to run more often and for longer. I'd recommend using the Saucony Kinvara 12 or the Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next% if speed is what you need during training.

I really liked the rebound of the shoes. Obviously, energy returns here are a far cry from carbon-enhanced racing shoes such as the ASICS Metaracer (or Metaspeed Sky), but for training, the bounce and roll of the Gel-Nimbus 24 are superb. The nose curls up on the shoes, which, combined with the lovely, soft heel, allows for a silky smooth gait cycle.

I must say, the shoes are big (as in they feel a bit oversized), but at no point did I feel that the heft was holding me back. To be fair, I'd find it weird if cushioned shoes were any smaller than the Gel-Nimbus 24.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24 review: Verdict

The ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24 is slightly more expensive than its predecessor, but it's worth every penny.

The combination of FF BLAST+ and FLYTEFOAM technologies, as well as rearfoot and forefoot Gel, make landings smooth and toe offs energetic enough to keep you going mile after mile. The engineered mesh upper and Ortholite sock liner create a cosy atmosphere in the shoes.

Do yourself a favour and invest in the Gel-Nimbus 24; your feet will thank you for it.

ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24 review: Also consider

Basically, any shoes from Hoka would be a good alternative to the Gel-Nimbus 24. To name a few, try the Hoka Arahi 6 if you need some extra support, the Hoka Mach 4 for speed sessions and the Hoka Kawana for everyday training.

There is also the Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit: it's chunky, it's plush and it's super comfortable. Alternatively, the Adidas Adistar or even the Adidas 4DFWD might be a good option for you.