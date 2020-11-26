Black Friday Xbox Series X restock: get an Xbox Series X TOMORROW

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are getting a Black Friday restock this week, after a frenzied launch that saw the consoles snapped up almost as soon as they went on sale. Your next chance to get one is tomorrow so get ready!

Gamers are buckling up for months of Xbox Series X|S shortages, but with retailers releasing more stock this week, there's still a chance to secure a brand new console before Christmas at retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop. You can check out which stores are getting in stock this week and when, so you should be able to get your hands on one.

Best Buy got an Xbox Series X|S restock on the weekend, and the consoles have already sold out. They might be getting more this week, but there's no official word on that so it's worth visiting the site throughout the week, just in case. View Deal

Walmart rolled out more Xbox Series X stock yesterday, online only. You can check the site for the remainder of the week for any surprise drops, and we'll keep you posted if there are any official updates.View Deal

GameStop will be selling the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S this Black Friday in-store, so you don't have to worry about bots beating you to the punch; just all the other humans who might give you a punch in the frenzy to grab one. You can try your luck at 7AM local time when the doors open. The retailer has said each store will stock two consoles minimum, and they're limited to one per customer. It's also releasing Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S bundles online, with a surprise drop yesterday today, so keep an eye on the website this week too. View Deal

We don't know what time – or even what day – Amazon is having its restock this week, and the retailer doesn't usually give much in the way of notice, but sources say we can expect more Xbox Series X consoles to be available in the runup to Black Friday. You'll have to keep checking the page, sign up for updates, or use one of the many Google extensions that have cropped up to notify you of when the console is back in stock. View Deal

Don't forget, these same retailers will be getting a Black Friday PS5 restock as well, so you should hopefully be able to secure your next-gen console of choice.

