Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers just got a new free perk – and Marvel fans will love it

Microsoft and Marvel have partnered together to give Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers a great new incentive that continues to make the game subscription service even better.

Anyone that has Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can now redeem three months of Marvel Unlimited for free, granting access to over 29,000 Marvel digital comics. For those unaware, Marvel Unlimited is a digital subscription service from Marvel Comics that allows you to read from the company's extensive library including Iron Man, Spider-Man, X-Men, Daredevil, Thor, Avengers, and many more famous superhero runs.

Best of all, Marvel Unlimited adds new comics three months after its publication date. These can be read at any time either over a browser or on the Marvel Unlimited mobile app (iOS and Android). It's ideal for anyone wanting to get into Moon Knight ahead of its Disney Plus release later this month.

Marvel Unlimited normally costs $9.99 a month, so this gives anyone a decent amount of time to try out the service and see if they want to stick with it.

"Marvel Unlimited’s award-winning, all-you-can-read app and web library offers its members complete comic runs and events spanning 80 years of Marvel history, with new comics added weekly as early as three months after they’re in stores," said Marvel Unlimited manager of editorial content Robyn Belt. "App readers also enjoy the Infinity Comics lineup, an exclusive slate of vertical comics by top creators that are designed for easy reading on phone and tablet."

The offer can be claimed via the Xbox Perks Gallery via an Xbox console or Xbox app on mobile or PC. This deal can only be claimed up until May 31st, 2022 and you must not be a current or former Marvel Unlimited subscriber.

Additionally, any Marvel Insiders readers can gain one free month of Xbox Game Pass on PC. The membership is currently only available to those in the US, you must be over the age of 18 and again it must be claimed by May 31st. 2022.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available for $14.99 / £10.99 / A$15.95 per month, giving you access to over 100 video games switch as Marvel's Avengers, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and my personal game of 2021, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.