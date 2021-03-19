World Sleep Day 2021 study dives into the sleep habits of the world's most successful people

It's World Sleep Day! The benefits of a good night's sleep are often spoken of, but do you really need to get that regular eight hours to be a successful person? And does it make a difference if you're an early bird, night owl, or short sleeper?

The sleep experts at Dormeo looked into the sleep patterns of 10 of the world's highest fliers, along with their Myers–Briggs personality types, to see if there are any patterns we can learn from. The study ranges from politicians to sports stars to business moguls.

So what did they find? Well it looks like the seven-to-nine hours ideal doesn't necessarily make that much difference. Amongst the 10 celebs covered, 6 hours a night is common, with a few regularly getting even less than that (although we're not suggesting Trump, with his 3 hours a night, should be considered a role model).

Going to sleep early was fairly uncommon, with most celebs in the study heading to bed at midnight or 1am. However, the likes of Tim Cook (9.30pm) and Oprah (10pm) buck that trend.

One common thread is that all the celebrities includes are early risers. No one gets up after 7am (if you're finding your sleep cycle is slipping in lockdown, you might want to try a wake-up light to reset the situation). Check out the full findings in the infographic below.

(Image credit: Dormeo)

"While you might look at this list of famous faces and think that it might be worth trying out life as a 'short-sleeper', it's worth keeping in mind that they are likely to be a tiny minority," comments Dormeo's Phil Lawlor. "Also, remember that half of our list got at least 7 hours each night, including Tim Cook, Bill Gates, and Oprah Winfrey, so there are plenty of ultra-successful people who get plenty of rest."

[Source: Domeo]