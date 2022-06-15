Why the new Nike Alphafly 2 running shoes are a big deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Marathon runners, rejoice! Nike announced the second iteration of its fastest running shoes, the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2, which is said to be quicker and more comfortable than the original Alphafly, which helped Eliud Kipchoge break the 2-hour marathon barrier in 2019. And this is a big thing.

It's not like we didn't expect Nike to release the new version of the Alphafly eventually; that would've been daft. The first Alphafly is beloved by long-distance runners worldwide and is considered not just one of the best Nike running shoes but also one of the best running shoes overall.

So it's only understandable Nike decided to update the shoes. Not because they needed an update; similarly to the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%, the Alphafly is a super-capable running shoe that will be in high demand, even after the release of the Alphafly 2. No, the Alphafly 2 is a big deal because it might bring us one step closer to breaking that 2-hour marathon barrier under real-life circumstances.

Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2: Price and availability

The Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2 was announced on June 14 2022, with a recommended retail price of $XXX/£XXX/AU$XXX. The Prototype colourway releases in limited quantities beginning June 15. More colourways will follow.

For more info, please visit Nike today.

The shoes feature a wider heel for more stable landings (Image credit: Nike)

Eliud Kipchoge's sub-2-hour marathon was achieved under special circumstances; the whole event, including the route, the pacers, tech, etc., was designed to help Eliud maximise his performance. This doesn't take away from his achievement – he was insanely fast – but that time isn't an official world record time.

However, he ran that time in the prototype of the original Alphafly, so in theory, each new iteration of the shoes will bring us closer to that coveted 2-hour mark – under 'real' race circumstances.

The updates to the Alphafly NEXT% 2 focused on refining the shoe's construction to "take all runners through the marathon distance with improved stability and transition, " Nike explains.

The full-length ZoomX foam is now extended under the Air Zoom units for smoother transitions (Image credit: Nike)

Thankfully, Nike left the features that made the Alphafly intact: the Alphafly NEXT% 2 features a midsole made from a combination of full-length ZoomX foam (Nike's lightest and most resilient foam), a full-length curved carbon plate, and dual Nike Air Zoom pods.

However, additional foam was added under the Zoom Air pods on the forefoot, which is said to offer more energy return and help ensure a smooth transition from heel to forefoot as runners go through their stride.

The heel is now slightly to help improve stability and transition through changes of pace. Probably the most significant update is the new Atomknit 2.0 upper, engineered for "containment in the forefoot, breathability above toes, and comfortable padding under the laces", Nike says.

the new Atomknit 2.0 upper helps keep your the shoes in place (Image credit: Nike)

Will any runners be able to break the 2-hour marathon record in the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2? Only time will tell. From what we know about the shoes, it has the potential to help you break your barriers and smash that 26.2 miles PB.

(For shorter distances, we recommend the Nike ZoomX Streakfly instead.)