Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves beginner's guide, tips and tricks

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection launches on PlayStation 5 later this week, so we thought this would be the perfect opportunity to outline exactly what newcomers can expect from the blockbuster action adventures, including how returning players can upgrade to the new PS5 version.

As outlined in T3's official Uncharted review , the new bundle is made up of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End starring Nathan Drake and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy starring Chloe Frazer. Developed by Naughty Dog, the series follows a similar structure with gameplay being made up of climbing, shooting and puzzles, for the most part. Still, it can be a little tricky to get to grips with the games if you've never played one before.

With all of that in mind, let's jump straight into the best tips and tricks to get you started in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. In no time at all, you'll be fighting off armed mercenaries and scouring the planet for the most prized treasures to ever exist.

Master the grappling hook

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Image credit: Sony / Naughty Dog)

Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy introduce the grappling hook to the series for the very first time, giving more free reign to reach new heights (both figuratively and literally). While not strictly mentioned, the player is responsible for handling momentum when swinging.

It's a fun mechanic but does need some practice. The easiest way to know if you can make a landing is to watch for the character's hand movement. If they reach out with their hand, this is an indicator that it's safe to jump.

Explore everything

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Image credit: Sony / Naughty Dog)

It may seem simple but the world of Uncharted is designed to be explored. Levels are linear, yes, but there are still many hidden sections to be uncovered. You're a treasure hunter after all. Two particular sections specifically hold much more than they appear: Chapter 10 – The Twelve Towers in Uncharted 4 and Chapter 3 – Homecoming in The Lost Legacy.

Both these levels are the closest Uncharted has ever come to open world, offering lots of different areas to explore within a confide map. There's even a full side-quest in The Lost Legacy's where players can discover a Monkey Temple if they collect 11 tokens hidden around the location. Well worth investing time in.

Sneak, don't shoot

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Image credit: Sony / Naughty Dog)

While Uncharted's stealth mechanics are not on the same level as say Metal Gear Solid 5, it still does a reasonably admirable job with what it does have. And for that reason, it should really be taken advantage of wherever possible.

There will be many combat scenarios presented to the player where you can either go in all guns blazing or t enemies by stealth. It's recommended to go for the stealth approach, at least from the start. Then if a barrage of bullets does end up coming your way, you only need to take down a few enemies to finish the section and move on. Alternatively, just try and sneak past all enemies and move on without engaging.

Tagging and special weapons

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Image credit: Sony / Naughty Dog)

Sticking with encounters and tagging enemies is a must. You do this by aiming with your weapon and pressing the L3 button to permanently attach an indicator to that specific enemy. It goes a hell of a long way when trying to work out where enemies are headed. Similarly, a number of special weapons can be found (coloured yellow) throughout both games.

The biggest of which comes in the form of The Lost Legacy's Silenced Pistol. Very rare and very rewarding. It's can be found in chests scattered throughout levels but only has a limited amount of ammo. Use sparingly.

Bonus: How to transfer save and upgrade to PS5

(Image credit: Sony )

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is available for purchase at an MSRP of $49.99 / £49.99 / A$74.95, however, if you've already picked up one or both of the games on PS4, you are entitled to an upgrade for a heavily reduced price.

Anyone that purchased Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, or the PS4 digital bundle that contains both can upgrade to a digital version of the new PS5 collection for $10 / £10 / A$15. This will be available from January 28, 2022 and can be done via the PlayStation Store .

PS4 disc owners will need to insert the game into their PS5 every time they wish to download or play the PS5 digital versions. This option is unfortunately not available for PS5 Digital Edition console owners, nor for anyone that claimed Uncharted 4 via PlayStation Plus.

To transfer your save, launch Uncharted; Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5 before selecting which game you wish to transfer. Head to the Extras menu within options and select "import game from PS4". Then simply select the game file you wish to import from the list and it will be pulled across – trophies included! It can then be found under the save screen when you select New Game Data, allowing players to pick up from where they last left off.