Totally Rated: DJI's new FPV drone flown and Samsung's new TV examined

As another busy week draws to a close we've seen plenty of new tech to excite us. But a week ending means it's the perfect time to release our latest episode of Totally Rated into the world. In this week’s episode we’re especially excited about DJI’s new first-person drone, which is the closest most humans are going to come to flying like a bird.

We’re also extolling the virtues of new TV tech too. In the spotlight this week we’ve got the Samsung QN95A which makes use of mini-LED technology to massively improve the backlight on your next LCD TV. This tech will eventually lead to micro-LED which will make these screens just about the best display tech going. We could even see a challenge to OLED’s dominance, as these screens can offer much-improved brightness.

In gaming we also got introduced to the captivating game, Marquette, which looks like a fantastic way to spend your free time this weekend. It’s a puzzle game that’s got a mind-bending mechanic that’s likely to generate squeals of delight. You can get it on Steam and it’s free on PlayStation Plus this month for PS5 owners. Well worth getting, if you were lucky enough to snap a next-gen console. If not, we’ve got a PS5 stock tracker for you to keep an eye on!

See you next week for the next exciting instalment of Totally Rated.