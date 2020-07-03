The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti just leaked and... WOAH! 🤯

The drooling can commence. That's because a picture of Nvidia's much-wanted new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card has just leaked online, showing the powerhouse new GPU up close.

The image, which shows an Asus brand RTX 3080 Ti ROG Strix edition variant of the card, was first reported on by Videocardz, and clearly shows a futuristic tri-fan graphics card with "3080 Ti" clearly visible on it.

Check out the leaked image below:

The leaked image of the Asus RTX 3080 TI edition GPU. (Image credit: Videocardz)

Not only does the card clearly show the 3080 Ti name, but Videocardz also confirms that the screenshot comes from an internal design proofing, meaning that while it may not be the final form the card takes, this is real.

This visual leak follows the recent benchmark leak for the RTX 3080 series, which showed exactly why PC gamers are so desperate to get their hands on the future king of the best graphics card world.

In that leak 3DMark scores slipped out and revealed that the RTX 3080 posted a score of 18,257, which is about 30 per cent faster than the RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition.

That benchmark came from an "unknown Nvidia Ampere GPU", though, so at this stage there is no knowing which model in the series that comes from. A recent leak on Twitter, though, posted these hardware specs for the 3080 family.

2nd Gen NVIDIA TITANGA102-400-A1 5376 24GB 17Gbps GeForce RTX 3090 GA102-300-A1 5248 12GB 21Gbps GeForce RTX 3080 GA102-200-Kx-A1 4352 10GB 19GbpsJune 19, 2020

Here at T3 we couldn't be more excited about the RTX 3080 series of GPUs, as the 2080 series has dominated the high-end GPU market for the past two years, delivering insanely high frame rates as well as cutting edge visual effects like real time ray tracing.

Just imagine what Cyberpunk 2077 would run like with a brand new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti tucked in your rig? 🤤 [drooling noises]