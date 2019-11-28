According to Ancestry, 15 million people around the world have already carried out an AncestryDNA test. Join them, and you’ll have access to a whole host of DNA data. So make it easy to retrace your family tree with these AncestryDNA Black Friday deals.

With just a swipe of a swab of the inside of your cheek, you can open the door to a whole world of extended family. Thanks to the AncestryDNA kit, you can delve right in to your origins, and match with those who have the most similar DNA to you on the Ancestry website.

Once you’ve sent your swab to the Ancestry labs, they’ll send you your results in around 6-8 weeks. The results will show you your genetic ethnicity, broken down into percentages, on a large colourful map.

With a subscription to the data stored on the Ancestry website, you’ll be able to match with all the people that share similar DNA. And don’t worry if you don’t want to release your results. You can keep them completely private if you want to.

If you would like more information on the AncestryDNA kit, check out our full review . And why not take a look at Ancestry’s competitor, 23andME to see which one suits your needs best.

The best AncestryDNA Black Friday deals

Take a look into your family's past and even change the future with the AncestryDNA kit, now on offer this Black Friday.

If you’d like to learn more about your health, as well as your family DNA, take a look at what 23andME offers are around this Black Friday.

