Telstra Day sale: score 50% off the Samsung Galaxy S21, 30% off iPhone 12 mini and more

If you've been holding out for a big sale in order to take the leap on a new flagship handset, you can now stop waiting – this month's Telstra Day is here to give Australians the opportunity to save big on the latest Samsung and Apple smartphones, and there's even a discounted iPad Air in there for good measure.

Without question, the standout discount on offer this Telstra Day is for the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone, which has seen its price reduced by a staggering 50% – yes, half price – bringing it down to just AU$624 for the 128GB version and AU$672 for the 256GB model.

Of course, the more premium Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has also been discounted. with the powerhouse device receiving a 30% price cut. Additionally, you can also save 30% off two other Samsung devices, with great prices on the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy A32 5G.

If you're more of an Apple user, you'll be happy to know that the already-affordable iPhone 12 Mini has had its price slashed by 40% this Telstra Day, bringing the price down to AU$719.40 for the 64GB model and AU$767.40 for the 128GB version – both great prices for those who are put off by the huge screens on most modern phones.

Additionally, the Telstra Day sale is also offering a hefty 20% off the price of Apple's most recent iPad Air (4th-gen), bringing its price down to AU$879 for the 64GB model – a rare discount for the highly sought-after tablet.

You'll have to get a wriggle on if you want to nab one (or more) of these amazing bargain because, as its name suggests, Telstra Day only lasts just a single day (September 2), and discounts are only available while stocks last!

Samsung Galaxy S21 128GB | AU$1,248 AU$624 (save AU$624) Samsung's excellent S21 handset is one of the top Android flagships currently available, and you can get it now at an enormous 50% discount on Telstra Day. This handset improves on the S20 while making it a more affordable option, boasting powerful specs, a versatile camera and premium design. You can also score the 256GB model for AU$672 rather than the usual AU$1,344.View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 mini 64GB | AU$1,199 AU$719.40 (save AU$479.60) If you're an Apple fan who wants to get back to the smaller handsets of a few years ago, you're in luck, because the 5G-ready iPhone 12 mini has had its price slashed for Telstra Day. Ideal for one-handed use and for actually fitting in pockets, this affordable option is even cheaper than usual thanks to its 40% discount, bring the price down to just under AU$720.View Deal

Apple iPad Air 64GB (4th-gen) | AU$1,099 AU$879 (save AU$220) Looking for an excuse to buy a new iPad? In that scenario, this discount on the latest iPad Air (4th-gen) is practically impossible to pass up. With a very decent discount of 20%, you get a gorgeous all-screen design, huge power boost and a whole host of other quality-of-life improvements that make it the best iPad Air to date. Sure, 20% may not sound like much, but it's still one of the best discounts the iPad Air has ever received.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB | AU$1,848 AU$1,293 (save AU$554.40) If you're the type who considers themselves a power user, you may want to skip the S21 deal above and opt for the more powerful Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is now discounted by a massive 30%. It's the first primary lineup Samsung phone to support the S Pen, making it easy to jot down notes and messages on the fly.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB | AU$999 AU$699.30 (save AU$299.70) Samsung surprised everyone with its excellent Galaxy S20 FE handset last year, showing the world that you can deliver fantastic performance and gorgeous looks without a huge price tag. Sure, it cuts some corners – some of the design and battery chops aren't as premium here – but the low price, coupled with an extra 30% discount, makes it especially appealing.View Deal