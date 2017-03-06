T3 Agenda: The new Aston Martin hypercar is the Valkyrie, McCulloch's robotic mowers and more

In the first T3 Agenda of the week, we have a new godly name for the Aston Martin AM-RB 001, a pair of robotic mowers from McCulloch and a new manly-smelling range of shampoos from Head & Shoulders. Who says we're not eclectic, eh?

The impressive new hypercar from Aston Martin becomes the Valkyrie

Last week we reported on the further unveiling of the Aston Martin AM-RB 001, the new powerful hypercar that's planning to bring F1 design and innovation to the roads. Well, it turns out a name like 'AM-RB 001' doesn't score too highly on the sexy scale so Aston Martin has unveiled its proper moniker - the Valkyrie.

Named for the Norse demigods who would choose the fate of warriors on the battlefield, the Valkyrie continues the long-running 'V' naming convention that's given us the Vanquish, Vantage and more.

"Aston Martin model names have deep meaning," says Aston Martin’s chief creative officer, Marek Reichman. "They need to inspire and excite. To tell a story and enrich a narrative that stretches back some 104-years. The Aston Martin Valkyrie is an incredibly special car that demands an equally remarkable name; an uncompromising car that leaves nothing in reserve. The connotations of power and honour, of being chosen by the Gods are so evocative, and so pertinent to a car that only a fortunate few will ever experience."

As reported before, the Valkyrie is the culmination of a project that brought together Aston Martin, Red Bull Advanced Technologies, project partner AF Racing and some of the world’s leading technology partners to create the most impressive roadworthy hypercar ever made.

McCulloch gets automated with its new range of robotic mowers

If you're not one for traipsing around your garden with the mower every few weeks, we have just the solution. We love a good robotic mower here at T3 Towers, and these pair of new robo mowers from McCulloch - the ROB R600 and the ROB R1000 - have really caught our eye.

The easy to set up robotic mowers can make their way around the garden day and night, trimming the tips of the grass to let micro clippings form mulch to feed the lawn – meaning no more emptying the grass box or collecting cuttings! The ROB R600 can manage areas up to 600m², whereas the ROB R1000 can cover 1000m² – they both also have the capacity to cut up to a 25% gradient, making them ideal for lawns with slopes.

The ROB R600 and ROB R1000 are quiet, emit no fumes and are safe – automatically stopping if tilted or lifted. Both models are also fitted with an anti-theft system but the most popular feature is of course that you never have to mow the lawn again.

The McCulloch ROB R600 (£799) and ROB R1000 (£899) are available now from all good garden tool and electric mower retailers.

Head & Shoulders wants to clean up with its new men-focused range

Okay, it's not very techy, but this is the first time the long-established Head & Shoulders brand has ever released an entire range dedicated for male hair. The Head & Shoulders Men Ultra series consists of six brand new products, with each one geared towards a particular hair type.

There's the Total Male Care (a 2-in-1 boosted with concentrated moisturizers), Hair Booster (with caffeine, to aid premature loss to hair, Max Oil Control (with active scalp purifiers), Instant Scalp Relief (infused with instantly soothing mint) and Extra Sports Fresh (with added peppermint sensation). There's even an Old Spice with relaxing sandalwood notes (the final three are also exclusive to Tesco stores).

The Head & Shoulders Men Ultra series in-stores now, with prices starting from £4.99 a bottle.