T3 Agenda: KEF's MUO Metal wireless speaker arrives at Harrods. Hitachi's new 65' 4k Ultra HD TV. And more!

In today's new and improved T3 Agenda - upgrade your TV set up with this new 65-inch, 4K-ready TV from Hitachi; KEF's new Bluetooth speaker offering; and much more...

Check out Hitachi's brand new 65-inch, 4K/HDR TV

Japanese electronic multinational has just added to its ever-growing range of Ultra HD TVs with a 4K and HDR ready model. The 65-inch LED TV offers four times the pixels of Full HD, and a 65 LED inch screen. It’s packed full of features including built-in Freeview HD as well as Freeview Play, enabling seamless switching between Live TV or Catch Up.

With apps for Netflix and YouTube, the Hitachi smarTVue portal gives you the freedom to watch your favourite shows and movies whenever you wish. Plug-in extras are hassle-free with 4 HMDI, 3 USB and built-in Wi-Fi. It's available now, exclusively from Argos, for only £799.99.

Harrods bags the exclusive MUO Metal wireless speaker from KEF

British loudspeaker extraordinaire KEF'S new MUO Metal wireless speaker is finally here, and you can now order one exclusively from high-end retailer Harrods. Co-created with legendary artist Ross Lovegrove, the MUO Metal contains a set of miniature Uni-Q driver arrays and can stream CD-like quality sound wirelessly from most smart devices via Bluetooth aptX for up to 12 hours.

The new MUO Metal is now available alongside five standard colours - Horizon Gold, Storm Grey, Light Silver, Neptune Blue and Sunset Orange. It's available exclusively from Harrods Technology, on the Third Floor for £349.95.

Add some glamour to your pocket with the Soft Gold OnePlus 5

Following the success of a similar take with its OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T handsets, Chinese smartphone giant OnePlus has gone all Soft Gold on the 5 model as well. According to the firm, its been further developing its sandblasting process, meaning the finish of the OnePlus 5 Soft Gold is, "30% finer than that of previous OnePlus Soft Gold devices."

Starting from today, the limited edition OnePlus 5 Soft Gold with 6 GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will be available on OnePlus.net for £449 in the UK while supplies last. To provide our users with even more options, the Slate Gray OnePlus 5 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will also be available on OnePlus.net in the upcoming weeks.