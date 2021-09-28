Sorry, MacBook Air fans, the cool new version isn't coming for a long time

Apple's next-generation MacBook Air is likely to enter mass production somewhere in the middle of 2022 – that's according to the reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a new note sent out to investors.

Though it's a tad disappointing, it's not hugely surprising that we won't see a new MacBook Air until next year. Kuo's expectation for Apple's next MacBook Air to hit production in the second quarter or early in the third quarter of 2022 aligns with other earlier predictions that the revamped MacBook Air won't debut until 2022.

The folks over at MacRumors first reported Kuo's latest round of comments, noting that Apple will cut "Apple Silicon MacBook orders by about 15% in the first half of 2022 due to component shortages, a change in market demand, and product transition accommodations."

Earlier predictions for the new MacBook Air have tipped an assortment of new color options, alongside an upgraded M-series chip. The new laptop could also take design cues from the highly-anticipated upcoming MacBook Pros, with a new Air computer possibly shipping in 14 and 16-inch options.

2022 is the MacBook Air's year

News that the MacBook Air won't likely arrive until 2022 is sure to disappoint fans who'd hoped for something much sooner, though the later date does seem to suggest that a new MacBook Air would be more than just the addition of an M2-generation chip, likely featuring a much broader redesign.

Either way, a redesigned MacBook Air will probably take notes from the new larger MacBook Pros, according to Kuo. After that launch, which is tipped to be revealed at a second Apple event planned for later this year, we'll hopefully have more information to go on about what to expect from a new MacBook Air based on what the new Pros offer design-wise.

The notion of a colorful MacBook Air with a bigger screen size has always been an exciting one, but always felt hugely ambitious for a 2021 debut. The more conservative prediction of a mid-2022 release is, at the very least, something to look forward to as we head towards the end of 2021 and will certainly be a key date in next year's tech calendar.