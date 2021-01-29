Sony Xperia 1 III first look reveals fan favourite features you won't find on iPhone 12

We got a peek at the upcoming Sony Xperia Compact earlier this week, and now we're getting a look at its full-size sibling with these sublime Sony Xperia 1 III renders.

As much as we appreciate the small and functional smartphone form factors that have been making a resurgence over the past few years, we still love our big boys, like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that's a proper two-hander.

Last year's Sony Xperia 1 II fits into that category, sporting an impressive display and camera array, although the design is a little boxy; nothing much is set to change with the Mark 3, although the handset is a touch smaller overall, albeit slightly thicker. You can take a look at it in all its splendor below:

(Image credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer/ OnLeaks)

The renders come via Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks who has the lowdown on some of the Sony Xperia 1 III specs along with a choice selection of renders. The device is set to measure 161.6mm x 67.3mm x 8.4mm although the thickness is 9.6mm if you include the rear camera bump.

It boasts a glass rear, and a metal frame, not dissimilar to the iPhone 12, with a flat 6.5-inch CinemaWide 4K HDR OLED display. The screen is unmarred by a notch, with the front-facing camera tucked away in the top bezel, although we don't know the details of the lens. Last year's model features an 8MP camera, so we'll likely see the same trotted out again.

The rear camera array is a triple lens setup again, that reportedly includes a periscope/telephoto lens this time around for a bump to optical zoom. This should set Sony in good stead to compete with the flagships from Apple and Samsung; as Hemmerstoffer points out, the company supplies both the iPhone and Galaxy series with camera components, so its own smartphone camera system should have no problem wading into the fray.

Hemmerstoffer intimates that the camera is set to be the "standout area" for the Sony Xperia 1 III, although he doesn't have the finer details yet.

Sony continues to kit out its flagship with features that its competitors have scrapped, like a physical fingerprint sensor in the camera button, a microSD slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for those of you who are still rocking wired headphones. We have a roundup of best wireless earbuds, if you're looking to cut the cord, as well as best wired headphones if you want to keep hold of your cables.

Of course, the Sony Xperia 1 III will support 5G, and retains the dual front firing speakers of its predecessor.

It's not a lot to go on, but if you're a fan of the Sony Xperia range, as well as last year's model, it's worth keeping an eye on the Sony Xperia 1 III as get more details.

Source: Steve Hemmerstoffer