Someone ordered Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch and got a Viagra pamphlet

Well, here's something you don't see every day. An Amazon customer purchased what was thought to be a copy of Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch but in fact, turned out to be a pamphlet with information on Viagra.

The listing, which is still currently available on Amazon , offers a paperback version of Metroid Dread however can be confused for the real game on Switch if buyers don't read the fine print. This has already happened to multiple unlucky shoppers, all sharing their experience in Amazon's review section and calling the offer a "scam" and "swindle".

As first spotted by Gavin Spence (via Twitter ) who shared images of one unfortunate consumer, the account has been reported with all those that purchased a copy immediately asking for a refund. We obviously don't recommend buying this product unless you actually would like a booklet on Viagra.

"ATTENTION, instead of the aforementioned game I was sent a booklet with the badly photocopied cover, with information on Viagra. Immediately asked for the return, it is a real scam. DON'T BUY," one message reads (according to a translation by Amazon).

"Scam article! It looks like a game for Nintendo Switch, in reality, it is nothing more than a small booklet. Disgraceful!" another says.

Metroid Dread launches on October 8th (today) for Nintendo Switch and has received hugely positive reviews from critics, sitting an 88 on Metacritic . The 2D action-adventure developed by MercuryStream sees bounty hunter Samus explore the planet ZDR, with the narrative looking to wrap up a 35-year story that began with the original Metroid in 1986.