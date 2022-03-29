Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Home composting is such a great way to reduce waste. Sure, you could get your garden and food waste collected by your local council, but there are so many benefits to doing your own composting at home. Not only are you helping the local and wider communities, having one of the best compost bins in your garden will make your soil rich and healthy which is great for gardening, plus you’ll be reducing plastic compost bags which take many years to degrade.

Contrary to popular belief, if you get a decent compost bin, it won’t smell, and trust us, your plants are going to love it. We think that the Lifetime 189 Litre Compost Tumbler is one of the best compost bins you can buy right now. It’s practical and easy to use, so even if you’re not an avid gardener, you’ll soon become a compost king and wonder why you’d not invested in it sooner.

Should I buy the Lifetime 189 Litre Compost Tumbler

(Image credit: Lifetime)

We’re seriously impressed with the design of the Lifetime 189 Litre Compost Tumbler and think it makes a great purchase for both experienced and newbie composters alike. It’s compact and doesn’t look like an eye sore, meaning you can start composting without your garden looking or smelling like a farm.

This compost bin is ideal for any size garden, but particularly for those who are short on space due to its unique design.

We’re going to break down exactly how the Lifetime 189 Litre Compost Tumbler works so you can decide if it’s the right compost bin for your garden.

What are the specs of the Lifetime 189 Litre Compost Tumbler

The Lifetime 189 Litre Compost Tumbler holds up to 189 litres which is a decent amount considering just how compact this bin looks compared to others on the market. It also features an aeration bar which is designed to keep the flow of natural air moving through it and its rotating cylinder mixes the vegetation, so that you’ve got the most beautiful compost ready to use in your garden.

Its solid lid will keep the compost compact, so you don’t have to worry about your garden being overtaken by fruit flies and other bugs, as well as keeping any smells contained.

(Image credit: Lifetime)

What are the best features of the Lifetime 189 Litre Compost Tumbler

What we love most about this compost bin is its unique design. If you have a small garden then this is the perfect compost bin to use without it taking over the entire garden or ruining your beautiful tranquil aesthetic. It also doesn’t sit directly on the ground like other compost bins do, meaning you don’t have to compromise a section of your lawn in order to start composting.

This compost bin is also very simple to use and takes the dirty work out of composting since it revolves – mixing the compost for you so you don’t have to do it manually.

With a 189-litre capacity you’ll have plenty of space for small to medium household and garden waste to be composted, saving so much plastic and putting waste to good use.

What else do I need to know about the Lifetime 189 Litre Compost Tumbler

(Image credit: Lifetime)

The only thing to consider is that feedback has been mixed regarding the assembly of this compost bin. While other bins can simply be plonked on your lawn, this one does require you to assemble the bits and pieces. For those who are privy to a bit of DIY, this should be no problem. But if you’re someone who could let self-assembly IKEA furniture ruin a perfectly stable relationship, you may want to proceed with caution.

While it may be a bit tricky to assemble, once it’s up and running it pretty much does all the hard work itself.

The other thing to mention is the cost. This is definitely one of the more premium compost bins on the market, but if you’re keen to start composting without compromising your garden vibes, this one really is one of the better looking out there. They do say it costs to look this pretty.

What are the alternatives to the Lifetime 189 Litre Compost Tumbler

If the Lifetime 189 Litre Compost Tumbler is a bit out of your price range or the some assembly required warning has put you off, then we have covered plenty of other options in our guide to the best compost bins.

A great alternative, budget option is the Blackwall 220l Composter Converter that is a fraction of the cost and there’s no assembly required!