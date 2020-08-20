Seiko x Street Fighter collab delivers knock out limited-edition watch collection

Seiko has teamed up with Street Fighter V to produce six limited-edition watches for the latest instalment of the video game franchise.

The Seiko 5 Sports watch series first arrived back in 1968, then was relaunched to critical acclaim in 2019, boasting vintage good looks at an affordable price.

Now the 5 Sports range has gained some video game flare with the Street Fight V collaboration, resulting in six new models, each inspired by the game’s central characters: Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Guile, Zangief and Blanka.

Available worldwide at Seiko Boutiques and select retails partners from September, each example is limited to 9,999 units and priced at £380.

All using the same 4R36 caliber mechanical movement with 24 jewels, the Seiko 5 Sports Street Fighter V Limited Edition has a 41-hour power reserve. That movement is housed in a 42.5mm stainless steel case with Hardlex crystal, exhibition display back, and 10 bar (100 metres) of water resistance.

(Image credit: Seiko)

First up is the Ryu, with a design inspired by his classic do-gi Judo uniform, and deliberate scratch-like marks across the blue and red bezel. At the nine o’clock position (and on the back of the white nylon strap) sits a simplified version of the Furinkazan kanji characters from Ryu’s gloves. The command for Ryu’s special move, Hadoken, is printed on the case back.

(Image credit: Seiko)

Next is the Ken, with its red nylon strap and black, red and gold detailing, matching the character’s costume and blond hair. The logo of Ken’s company, the Masters Foundation, sits on the reserve of the strap, and the command for his Shoryuken move is printed on the case back.

(Image credit: Seiko)

Chun-Li’s blue and gold dress dictates the design of her Seiko 5 Sports, which has a matching leather strap and a dress collar detail at the 12 o’clock position. Her spike bracelet inspires the indexes at the six and nine o’clock positions, while the command for her special move, the Spinning Bird Kick, is printed on the case back.

(Image credit: Seiko)

Guile’s Seiko 5 Sports features a camouflage-pattern dial and brown strap in reference to his uniform as Major of the US Air Force, with the dog tag of his friend Charlie Nash replicated on the dial at the nine o’clock position. The case back features the command for Guile’s special move, the Sonic Boom.

(Image credit: Seiko)

Taking on a bold red and orange theme, the Zangief edition features a dial with a circular pressed pattern reminiscent of his special move, the Cyclone Lariat. Unlike the other five models, the Zangief features a magnifying lens over the day-and-date complication at three o’clock, while the case back features the command of his Screw Pile Driver move.

(Image credit: Seiko)

Finally, the Blanka is a striking green, yellow and red timepiece with an ‘electric discharge’ pattern across the dial and bezel inspired by his Electric Thunder move. The arrowhead indexes are inspired by Blanka’s sharp teeth, and the command for the Electric Thunder move is printed on the case back.

Available worldwide at Seiko Boutiques and select retails partners from September, each example is limited to 9,999 units and priced at £380

Liked this?