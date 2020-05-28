Samsung Galaxy S30 video throws down gauntlet to Apple iPhone 12

Hype surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S30 has really picked up over the past couple of weeks, with a series of leaks showing just how powerful and special next year's flagship looks set to be.

Indeed, with the handset set to wield a incendiary new GPU, advanced new camera system and state-of-the-art system on a chip, it really does look like Samsung's next S-series phone is going to be more than a match for the Apple iPhone 12.

Now, though, thanks to a brand new design video based on the latest leaks, we've got our best look yet at just what the Samsung Galaxy S30 could look like.

The Samsung Galaxy S30 concept video here is the work of YouTube channel Ts Designer, who has not only created a full-screen beauty of a handset, but also equipped it with a hardware and feature spec that would make daunting reading for Apple or any of its Android competitors.

The Galaxy S30 in the video comes equipped with a 6.3-inch, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display, a next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 system on a chip (SoC), up to 16GB of RAM, a huge 5,000 mAh battery, 5G network connectivity and a quad rear camera system with Time of Flight (ToF) sensor.

The real star of the show, though, is the Galaxy S30's front under-screen camera unit, which allows the device's display to be completely uninterrupted. Combined with basically non-existent bezels, the S30's display looks truly god-tier. The whole package is then finished off with the inclusion of an Android 11 OS with Samsung's One UI skin.

What is the likelihood of the real Galaxy S30 coming with this sort of advanced technology? Well, actually, a fair bit of it looks right now bang on the money. Indeed, Samsung's own leakster-in-chief Ice universe noted back in April that the South Korean phone maker was "considering using the under-screen camera technology" on the next S-series Galaxy phone, while rumours all currently point to the phone coming loaded with both a Snapdragon 875 and powerful new camera tech.

From there, while nothing else has been specifically mentioned or leaked, 16GB of RAM, a 120Hz display and a 5,000 mAh battery (to power the display) all seem reachable and far from pie-in-the-sky. Android 11 with One UI? That is obviously going to be how the S30 ships, with Google set to release the latest version of Android later this year along with the Google Pixel 5.

And, well, if the Galaxy S30 does ship as depicted in this concept, then the Apple iPhone 12, as well as Samsung's Android phone rivals, are going to have some properly serious competition to deal with next year. Which is just what we all want, better phones and more choice.

Hopefully we will learn more about the Samsung Galaxy S30 and Apple iPhone 12 soon, as well as Samsung's next flagship launch, the rapidly incoming Galaxy Note 20.